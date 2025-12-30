Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing renewed questions about the stability of their post-royal operation after a senior figure at the heart of their charitable work confirmed his departure — a move that comes just days after yet another shake-up in their communications team.

James Holt, a longtime adviser to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and executive director of Archewell Philanthropies, has stepped down from his leadership role.

Holt has been one of the most visible and trusted figures in the couple's inner circle, overseeing the day-to-day running of their charity and helping guide its public-facing mission since its early days in California.

According to reporting by The Sun and the Daily Mail, Holt's exit is tied largely to personal reasons, with sources saying he plans to return to London to be closer to his family. Still, the timing has raised eyebrows, as it coincides with further turnover across the Sussexes' professional team.

In a statement released on his LinkedIn following his decision from, Holt reflected on nearly a decade working alongside Prince Harry and Meghan, calling the experience "one of the great privileges of my career."

He said his work with Harry began eight years ago on initiatives aimed at improving mental health support for British military personnel and later expanded to humanitarian projects abroad, including assistance for injured children in Gaza.

Holt also praised Meghan, saying that "from the moment I met Meghan, I recognized a kindred spirit," and described their joint efforts supporting families affected by online harm as "the most meaningful of my professional life."

Explaining his departure, Holt added, "After five incredible years in Los Angeles, it's time for my family to return to London," noting he would pass responsibilities to the Archewell team "with immense pride and optimism for what lies ahead."

Archewell Leadership Changes Raise Questions

Holt's departure comes at a sensitive moment for Archewell Philanthropies, which has undergone internal changes in recent months.

According to public filings cited by the Daily Mail, the foundation reported higher overall expenses in 2024 while distributing a smaller proportion of its funds through grants compared with the previous year. Holt signed off on those filings as executive director.

Holt may be stepping back full time, but he will still have a hand in the couple's work. According to a spokesperson, he is expected to continue as a senior philanthropic adviser and assist with humanitarian travel abroad next year.

One source told the outlet that Holt is keen to ensure a smooth transition and remains "very protective of the couple" during what they described as a period of change.

Holt had previously worked as the Sussexes' communications lead during the turbulent years surrounding their departure from royal duties and their move to the United States.

He also appeared prominently in the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," where he discussed the social and political climate in the U.K. at the time of the couple's relationship becoming public.

Communications Team Sees Another Exit

Holt's departure comes just as the Sussexes have weathered another shake-up. Meredith Maines, who had been serving as chief communications officer, left the role after about a year, and the couple also ended their relationship with outside PR firm Method Communications.

According to People, Maines' exit reportedly marks the 11th publicist or senior communications figure to leave the Sussexes' orbit since they stepped back as working royals in 2020 — a statistic frequently highlighted by critics and closely watched by industry observers.