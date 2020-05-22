Lily Reinhart, Cole Sprouse Breakup Confirmed? Riverdale Actor Skeet Ulrich Says So!

Jughead's dad on "Riverdale," Skeet Ulrich, dropped a bombshell recently that his co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have privately called it quits.

The actor, who appeared with his girlfriend Megan Blake Irwin, took to her Instagram Live, where they answered a couple of fan questions.

One "Riverdale" fan asked if he thought that Lili and Cole are a cute couple, to which Skeet responded with, "I think they were a very cute couple."

Megan echoed her boyfriend's use of past tense that she stressed, "were."

However, this is not a direct admission from Lili Reinhart or Cole Sprouse, but fans have already speculated that the two real-life lovers may have already broken up back in April.

Jughead and Betty are not spending quarantine lockdown together, as Lili is reportedly staying alone in Vancouver.

That was enough to ignite breakup rumors when fans of the couple started speculating that Cole may have cheated on Lili with supermodel Kaia Gerber.

Fans believe that the former Disney Channel child star was spending lockdown in Los Angeles and was hanging out with the Marc Jacobs model because the photo they shared on their Instagram Stories looked alike.

Fans of the couple have also noticed that Lili has hidden or deleted photos of her and Cole together on her social media and that Lili's sister and mom have reportedly unfollowed Cole on Instagram.

But at that time, Lili spoke against the rumor in a now-deleted tweet.

She explained how Twitter is "the most toxic form of social media" because people are "assholes for the sake of being assholes."

"Do you not understand karma? It's fine if you don't, you'll understand when it bites your miserable ass."

On her Instagram Story, she posted a text saying, "Dear everyone on social media, don't put down people for the sake of putting them down. Don't be a f***ing asshole. The world doesn't need any more of that shit."

The following day, Cole Sprouse spoke out on the Kaia Gerber cheating rumor telling his gossipy fans to "eat his delectable plump ass."

Though his message on social media seemed light-hearted, Cole admitted that he has experienced getting death threats because of the reported rumor.

"Attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being a (clown emoji.)"

At that time, a source told E! News that both Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse were still together.

"There hasn't been any on-set tension, fight or issues since their reconciliation at the beginning of 'Riverdale's' production season," the source shared.

"They haven't been in quarantine together but haven't split. Their relationship is always up and down, but they do talk every day and care very much about one another. Lili and Cole have been trying to be more low-key."

And as for Kaia Gerber, the source revealed that she and Cole "are just friends and have never been romantic."

This isn't the first that the two sparked break rumors because it was previously reported that Lili and Cole have an on-again, off-again relationship since meeting on the set of "Riverdale" in 2017.

