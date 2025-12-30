Sean Combs' sons are among those featured in a new documentary revealing the family's reaction to the rapper father's criminal trial.

The media mogul known as Diddy was taken into custody in September 2024 on a long list of charges, such as racketeering and sex trafficking.

After a trial in a federal court in New York, Combs was found guilty of two counts of transporting persons for prostitution, not guilty of other charges, and in October, he received a 50, month prison sentence and a $500, 000 fine.

Combs' Family Reflects

Now, Justin Dior Combs, 31, whom the mogul shares with ex-partner Misa Hylton, and Christian "King" Combs, 27, son of singer Kim Porter, have joined a documentary project exploring the trial and its aftermath.

According to Variety, a trailer circulating online shows the brothers reviewing moments from the proceedings together, accompanied by onscreen words reading: "Rise, family, foes, joy, pain, voice, loyalty, betrayal, highs, lows, love, hate, truth and lies."

The clip concludes with Justin answering a phone call, apparently from Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institute, where Combs is currently serving his sentence. Details regarding the documentary's release date have not been disclosed.

The footage was shared on Instagram by Lemuel Plummer, founder of the Zeus Network.

Family Stands by Combs

Combs has six other children, including stepson Quincy Taylor Brown, 34, daughters Chance, D'Lila, and Jessie, 19, and three-year-old Love. Throughout the trial, the children publicly expressed support for their father, stating, "Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media." They concluded, per CNN, "We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU, DAD. Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, Jessie & D'Lila."

Court Testimonies and Allegations

During the trial, several fellow artists and associates testified about Combs' behavior.

Rapper Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, known professionally as Kid Cudi, alleged that Combs threw a Molotov cocktail at his Porsche and later came to his house to scare him. Cassie, one of Combs's ex, girlfriends, spoke up about the abuse she suffered, among which were sexual coercion and physical violence.

Judge Arun Subramanian, while delivering the October sentence, said Combs used his fame to "subjugate" his victims and emphasized that "these were serious offences that irreparably harmed two women."