Taylor Swift surprised Kansas City Chiefs stadium employees with generous cash tips during the team's Christmas Day game against the Denver Broncos, according to an account shared by a worker who received the gift.​

One stadium employee, Robyn Gentry, revealed on a Facebook fan group that Swift approached her while she was completing end-of-season tasks on Dec. 25. Gentry wrote that Swift, accompanied by fiancé Travis Kelce and his mother Donna Kelce, thanked her for working on the holiday before handing her $600 in cash.

The unexpected gift left Gentry emotionally overwhelmed, as the amount equaled her entire paycheck for two weeks. She had just spent a similar amount on Christmas presents for eight children in her care.​

"First it was Momma Kelce, then it was Travis, and then Taylor. She was running around telling everyone 'Merry Christmas' and came towards me, saying 'thank you so much for working on Christmas, please take this, Merry Christmas,'" Gentry wrote.

It was only after they left that Gentry looked down and realized the $600 tip in her hand.​ Back at home, she felt so moved by Swift's kindness that she framed one of the $100 bills as a keepsake and has not spent any of the money since receiving it.

"Taylor and Travis are beautifully kind people. It's very true, incredible, and very kind people," she added.

Swift's pattern of generosity extends well beyond the Christmas Day stadium appearance. During her record-breaking Eras Tour, the singer provided substantial bonuses to crew members and staff. She has consistently shown appreciation for stadium workers at Chiefs games throughout her relationship with Kelce, regularly tipping employees and acknowledging their efforts behind the scenes.

Beyond individual tips and bonuses, Swift has made significant charitable donations to major organizations during the holiday season and throughout the year. She has supported causes including Feeding America and the American Heart Association, contributing meaningful sums to these nonprofits.