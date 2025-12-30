Chappell Roan removed a tribute to French film legend Brigitte Bardot from social media after discovering the actress's controversial political history.​

The pop singer, 27, initially shared a brief post honoring Bardot following her death on December 28 at age 91. Roan noted that the acclaimed actress had inspired her 2023 hit song "Red Wine Supernova," which references Bardot in its opening lyrics. The song became popular with Roan's primarily queer fanbase.​

Within hours of posting the tribute, however, Roan learned about Bardot's documented record of offensive statements. Social media users quickly informed the singer about the actress's controversial positions on immigration, religion, and LGBTQ+ issues. Roan, who is an openly gay artist and vocal LGBTQ+ advocate, replaced her original post with a follow-up message.

"Holy s—t, I did not know all that insane s—t Ms. Bardot stood for," Roan wrote in her updated Instagram Story. "Obviously, I do not condone this. Very disappointing to learn."​

Bardot's later years were marked by far-right political involvement and public statements that drew legal consequences in France. French courts convicted her six times for inciting racial hatred, primarily for anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim remarks made throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

In a 2003 book, Bardot made derogatory comments about the LGBTQ+ community, suggesting gay people should remain closeted as they were decades earlier. She also criticized the #MeToo movement, claiming that actresses speaking out about harassment were being "hypocritical."​

While Bardot's film career made her an icon of the sexual revolution in post-war Europe, her activism in her later years focused primarily on animal welfare and right-wing politics. She was a known supporter of France's far-right National Front party.​

Beyond her political views, Bardot's personal life was also a constant subject for controversy. She married four times and openly admitted to having more than 100 romantic partners throughout her life. The actress frequently left relationships for new affairs, often while still married.

In her memoir, Bardot wrote candidly about her approach to relationships, explaining that she would look for new partners whenever "the present was getting lukewarm."​