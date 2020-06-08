Royal Exit 2.0: Prince William, Kate Middleton Might STEP DOWN Soon Like Sussexes!

Will Prince William and Kate Middleton follow the Sussexes' footsteps and leave the monarchy, too?

In January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their biggest decision yet by stepping down as senior members of the royal family. Two months later, they completed their last royal engagements before they relocated to Los Angeles.

The royal couple made it clear that their desire to give their family-of-three the privacy and security they deserve pushed them to leave the monarchy.

Months after Megxit happened, royal experts now fear that Prince William and Kate might do the same thing and make another bombshell royal family news about a second royal exit.

Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl told Express that, like his younger brother, Prince William also wants the same private life for his family -- especially for his children.

Currently, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis follow their father in the line of succession, thus, making the Cambridges more protective and vigilant when it comes to their safety.

"William guards the privacy of his family more highly than anything else in his life, and it doesn't take a psychologist to work out why," Nicholl said.

The royal expert added that what the media did before and after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, became the reason why Prince William wants a quiet family life.

But Emily Nash, a royal reporter for Hello magazine, pointed out that the royal couple somehow know why the press needed to take photographs of their family. Being the future king next to Prince Charles, Prince William surely catches huge public interest.

"I think [William] understands that there is a huge public interest in their lives and affection towards them as a result of that, and that the media is necessary, certainly when it comes to conveying messages," Nash said.

Though the three reserves are usually out in public with their parents, they are rarely featured in any U.K. publication since the Kensington Palace previously issued a warning about the use of paparazzi photos.

Prince William and Kate also have the power to choose when should a story about their children be featured. Because of this, the Duke of Cambridge got the assurance that his family still has the privacy that they need.

This came after the Duchess of Cambridge faced issues about how she is reportedly shouldering the burden after Megxit. A story by Tatler sparked the controversy after it cited sources saying that the duchess is "furious about the larger workload."

"Of course she's smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn't want this," a friend of Kate allegedly revealed. "She's working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays."

Since it became viral royal family news earlier this month, Kensington Palace debunked Tatler's story in a statement to Entertainment Tonight, saying: "This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication."

