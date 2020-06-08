Prince Charles, Camilla's 'Haunted' 700-Year-Old House Now For Sale

Prince Charles and Camilla's former house is now for sale. However, there's someting any potential buyer should know about the 700-year-old estate.

Letting Go Of Royal Memories

The piece of property is made available in the market for a little over $4 million. The Bolehyde Manor located in Allington, Wiltshire has been the former home of Camilla and her ex-husband Andrew Parker-Bowles.

It is complete with eight bedrooms, a tennis court, a swimming pool, guest lodging, staff cottages, and a stable. This beautiful home rests within 80 acres of farmland.

The house was built during the reign of Edward I about 700 years ago. The announcement of its sale is made via Savills London.

Interestingly though, the house is said to have become home to a television-watching ghost. According to reports released by the Daily Mail, the ghost would let Camilla feel its presence as it changes the channel of the television while she was watching.

Penny Junor, Camilla's biographer, revealed stories about the ghost in the haunted royal mansion.

"Camilla would become aware of its presence when she was watching television and the ghost would sit beside her and change the channels. She never saw it, but she could feel it next to her and she would laugh about how she and the ghost always wanted to watch different programs," Junor shared.

Amusingly enough, it wasn't just a ghost that haunted the house. The so-called royal love affairs have made the home's history rather interesting.

It was the house where Prince Charles first met the late Princess Diana under the prying eyes of Camilla, who was married to Andrew back then. Later on, the walls of the house are believed to have been witnesses to the extramarital affair of Charles and Camilla.

This haunted piece of royal property is the house where Prince Charles wooed Diana to be in a relationship with him. Later, it also became the controversial home where he allegedly had a tryst with Camilla.

At that time, Camilla was already separated from her husband Andrew, but Charles was still married to Princess Diana.

Prince Charles Sends Out Message Of Inspiration

On other royal family news, the heir to the throne recently released a message to encourage students and furloughed workers to look into fruit picking as a job opportunity at the time of the pandemic.

In his video message, he asked everyone to help out farmers at this time.

"If we are to harvest British fruit and vegetables this year, we need an army of people to help," Prince Charles said.

He went on to talk about the important role of farmers at this time of the global pandemic. After all, they provide the community with its much-needed food resources.

"Food does not happen by magic. It all begins with our remarkable farmers and growers. If the last few weeks have proven anything, it is that food is precious and valued and it cannot be taken for granted," Prince Charles added.

The Prince of Wales hopes that the harvested crops would help address the food security concerns of the nation.

"In the coming months, many thousands of people will be needed to bring in the crops. It will be hard graft but is hugely important if we are to avoid the growing crops going to waste," the future king furthered.

