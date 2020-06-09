Brad Pitt To Blame For Jennifer Aniston-Justin Theroux Split? The TRUTH

Is Brad Pitt the real reason why Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux ended their marriage?

Jen experienced her worst split ever when she and Brad divorced in 2005. Since she "gave so much of herself" in the marriage, she was left with nothing when her then-husband fell in love with Angelina Jolie.

But two years later, she met Theroux on the set of "Tropic Thunder" and learned to love again.

They continued to strengthen their relationship over time, and in an in-depth interview in 2012, Jen admitted that she learned a lot from Justin as her then-boyfriend.

"Having experienced everything you don't want in a partner over time, it starts to narrow down to what you actually do want," Aniston said at the time. "As I get older I realise what qualities are important in love and what suits me. And what I won't settle for."

They finally got married in 2015 and moved to their Los Angeles home. However, it was not easy for the "Lady and The Tramp" voice actor since Jen seemed to have not gotten over with Brad yet.

During the time of their marriage, the "Friends" actress reportedly kept the secret love notes from Brad, which devastated Justin.

The notes allegedly show endearing messages like "you look nice tonight" and "miss you already."

The actress tried to reassure Justin that the letters meant nothing. However, immediately after the news went viral, things between them started going downhill until they went on a "make or break" luxury break.

Four days after Jen's 49th birthday on Feb. 11, 2018, she announced her split from Justin.

"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year," the ex-couple said in a joint statement through Associated Press.

It remains unknown until now if Jen still keeps the love notes from Pitt, but netizens are sure that it contributed to their heartbreaking divorce.

Jen Never Really Moved On?

Aniston reconnected with Brad after her split from Justin, forming a close friendship with her former husband. Since then, their public dates sparked reconciliation rumors, with some even suggesting that the two might get back together.

"I don't think she's ever really stopped loving him, even though he broke her heart when he left her for Angelina Jolie," a source told Mirror. "It has taken a long time, but she has forgiven him for everything - forgiveness has been a big part of them moving on."

Earlier this year though, the exes made their fans hope about a possible reunion after they shared some moments at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Although Jen rejected the idea of the two getting back together during the event's red carpet, their photos gave a different vibe.

Brad Pitt was seen "affectionately" watching Jennifer Aniston as she delivered her acceptance speech.

In another snap that stormed Twitter, the actor held Jen's wrist as she walked away as soon as their "short conversation" ended.

Despite their public interactions, the two still have not spoken whether they could still possibly be back together or not.

