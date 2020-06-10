Royal Shock: Meghan Markle HATER Apologizes For Mean Comments

Even before stepping down as a senior member of the royal family, Meghan Markle had her own fair share of critics and haters. Last month, best-selling author Emily Giffin received backlash for joining the pool of Meghan critics and publicizing a slightly racist comment.

It all started when the Duchess of Sussex released a video marking the first birthday of her son Archie Mountbatten-Winsdor. The 38-year-old former "Suits" actress shared a glimpse of her fun bonding moment with Archie while she read him a bedtime story.

Meghan read the book"Duck! Rabbit!" while the 35-year-old Prince Harry worked behind the camera to film the touching moment.

Reacting to the said video, the "Something Borrowed" author took to her Instagram Story to post a screenshot of a conversation with her friend mocking Meghan's body language in the video.

In the now-deleted Instagram post, Giffin said that the clip was "uncomfortable to watch" before calling Markle "unmaternal" and "phony."

"That video screamed look at me! I need attention as the doting mother. She seemed slightly annoyed Archie wasn't fully cooperating to her standards," the friend wrote.

To which Giffin replied: "She seemed so unmaternal. It was uncomfortable. She's such a phony."

Emily's friend suggested that Meghan is seeking too much attention when the video should be about Archie, who was celebrating his birthday.

Racist Comments

When Giffin's bold statement went viral on other social media platforms and she started receiving backlash from internet users, the author immediately switched her profile to private to avoid further humiliation.

Later that day, she posted a new Instagram entry apologizing for the rude words she said and denied that her comments were rooted in racism.

"It was not my intent, but I understand that intent and impact are two very different things. And I am truly sorry for that negative impact," she added.

Giffin explained she was previously a fan of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She was even delighted when a biracial American woman married into the royal family. However, her views eventually changed when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to abandon their royal duties.

Emily wrote her apology alongside a screenshot of her previous Instagram posts showing some love for Harry and Meghan during their time with the royal family.

Owning Up Her Mistakes

A month since her viral Instagram entry, the author shared her realization after experiencing such a backlash. Giffin once again took responsibility for her actions and further defended herself for the alleged racist comment.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, the 48-year-old writer admitted that her comments were mean.

"My comments were not legitimate. They were just mean, so that's sort of two separate things," Giffin said.

The author said that after the massive criticisms, she is now trying to be careful with her words while maintaining her "no filter" commentaries on social media.

"I need to be more careful about the impact of my words. I'm going to do better," Giffin continued.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles