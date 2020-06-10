Royal Truth: Why Kate Middleton Will Become A Better Queen Than Elizabeth II

For 68 years, Queen Elizabeth II has ruled the United Kingdom longer than any other previous kings and queens, which makes her the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

Upon her succession after the death of her father King George VI, she selflessly devoted her life to the service of the country.

With that, Her Majesty has gained respect from other monarchs and world leaders as she remains the driving force of the royal family and Great Britain. She was even called by former Prime Minister David Cameron as "a rock of stability in a world of constant change."

With that said, it will certainly be hard to replace Elizabeth II as the Queen.

However, as younger members of the royal family step up in their duties within The Firm, Kate Middleton has managed to show the public that she is well prepared for her future role.

The 38-year-old royal is the future Queen Consort as the wife to Her Majesty's grandson Prince William, who is considered as second in line to the throne after his father Prince Charles.

Furthermore, if there is one thing that sets the Queen and Duchess Kate apart, it is that Queen Elizabeth II never had an official education nor did she attend any university.

Unlike the Duchess of Cambridge, then Princess Elizabeth "was educated at home, but had some prominent teachers." Her concentration of studies "was confined" to writing, reading, French, dancing, and piano classes.

With King Edward VIII's abdication, his brother Albert Windsor became the King, making Princess Elizabeth the heir presumptive back then.

As the next in line to the throne, she was forced to educate herself to constitutional history and law with Eton College's vice provost Henry Marten. She also took lessons in religion from the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Meanwhile, Kate earned a degree in Psychology and later on took a master of arts in art history at St. Andrews University in Scotland, where she met her real-life prince charming and now husband Prince William.

With this, Duchess Kate will be the first English Queen to have a university degree.

For almost 10 years now since she joined the royal family, the future Queen Consort is using her educational background in her numerous charitable causes and organizations, one of which is Place2Be where Kate serves as patron.

Founded in 1994, the organization aims to provide mental health counseling support and training to schools to develop the pupils, families and staff's emotional wellbeing.

Broadcaster Kate Silverton recalled the time when she worked alongside the royal on her patronages. She describedthe Duchess of Cambridge as someone who is "passionate about mental health" for young children.

"She's really impressive, has an enquiring mind and, as a parent, is clearly compassionate for all those she comes into contact with. You can see what it gives them to be seen, heard, and noticed by the Duchess of Cambridge," Silverton told Hello magazine.

