Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: Pampered Son Prince Andrew Now A Social Pariah

Prince Andrew has always been the favorite, pampered son of Queen Elizabeth. Now that the Duke of York's friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is revealed and rehashed all the time, he has become a social pariah and probably the Queen's biggest heartbreak.

Prince Andrew has become a social disgrace overnight. Until he encountered Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis, in the now infamous car-crash interview on November 2019, Prince Andrew notably has a pretty, easy life. He travels around the world using taxpayers' money and dating supermodels. He was not in line or the throne, but he was supported by his royal lineage. That does not prevent the public's anger as well as the royal family's shame when his scandalous friendship broke out.

Now he is in forced retirement and hiding from the general public. The palace strives to stay calm and quiet about him, but news about his involvement o Jeffrey Epstein's illegal activities keep surfacing. He is now reportedly even hiding from the FBI.

According to Telegraph UK, after he stepped back from public duties because of this unresolvable scandal, it was announced that Andrew would never resume his official duties anymore.

Just recently, the US prosecutor in charge of the investigation slammed Queen Elizabeth's son as falsely portraying himself as being cooperative to the inquiry. In reality, Prince Andrew repeatedly rejected the request to be interview, believing him entitled to do so just because he is a royal.

This is against what Prince Andrew's lawyers claimed. They once said that Andrew offered to be part of the investigation, not once or twice, but thrice. Each time however, he was not accommodated.

Prince Andrew Extradition

According to US Attorney General William Barr, if the worry about him cooperating is that he would be extradited or handed to the United States government for questioning, the palace should not worry. "I don't think it's a question of handing him over. I think it's just a question of having him provide some evidence," Barr told Fox News.

Mr. Berman, the US attorney to the Southern District of New York has repeatedly criticized the Duke for repeatedly botching up investigations because he provided "zero cooperation."

Berman argued, "Even as the lawyers claimed this is not true, Berman stuck with his statement. He said the duke "has not given an interview to federal authorities, has repeatedly declined our request to schedule such an interview, and nearly four months ago informed us unequivocally - through the very same counsel who issued today's release - that he would not come in for such an interview".

Queen Elizabeth's Heartbreak

While Prince Andrew's lawyers refused to comment on this new allegation, they said that this is another case of Berman violating rules on confidentiality and that they are just sure now that the US government Department of Justice would not be able to play fair.

The Queen cannot help but sit idly by, looking on to the unfolding disaster involving her favorite son though. Her country needs her to stay put during the coronavirus pandemic and it does seem that Andrew's case cannot be resolved just by her mere presence.

