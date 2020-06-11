Royal Trouble: Prince Andrew ANGRY, CONFUSED Over ‘Mexican Standoff’

Amid the ongoing investigation of the deceased financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew -- who is facing scrutiny over his association with the billionaire -- was said to be utterly "bewildered" with the situation.

Earlier this week, the Duke of York's legal counsel, Blackfords, claimed that their client offered assistance on "at least three occasions" in the investigation of U.S. authorities regarding the case.

"The Duke of York has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the DOJ. Unfortunately, the DOJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the Duke has offered zero co-operation. In doing so, they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered," the statement read.

Moreover, the 60-year-old royal also pointed out that he has been "voluntarily cooperating" in the investigation.

"Mexican Standoff" Between The US Feds

Following the release of his statement, the Daily Mail reported that Prince Andrew was left confused with the claims that he refused to cooperate in the Epstein probe.

"What really happened was the ball was left in the duke's court to work out the modus operandi [of how to offer evidence] when the US prosecutor suddenly made his statement about 'zero cooperation', which came out of the blue," a source revealed to the news outlet.

Furthermore, the insider stressed that the Queen's second son was "totally committed to trying to cooperate" despite the deadlock described as "Mexican standoff" between the U.S. authorities.

"We were utterly bewildered by Berman's statement," the source added.

Prince Andrew's fury came after U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman accused the royal for shutting its door with the ongoing criminal investigation by refusing to comply with the federal's request.

Prior to the Duke of York's statement, it was reported that New York federal prosecutors took it to the British government to force Prince Andrew to speak as part of the probe to the late billionaire's history of sexual abuse.

U.S. Authorities Has No Plans To Extradite Prince Andrew

On the other hand, Fox News noted that U.S. Attorney General William Barr clarified that the Department of Justice has no plans to extradite the disgraced royal.

In more related royal family news, at the height of the Epstein scandal, the Duke of York's friendship with the American financier was castigated by the public.

To add fuel to the fire, he was also accused of having sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Epstein's alleged sex slave.

In 2019, Prince Andrew broke his silence and addressed his connection with the deceased billionaire. He strongly denied the allegations of Giuffre but acknowledged his friendship with Epstein.

Unfortunately, the BBC interview turned out to be a total disaster, as it pushed him to step down from public duties.

