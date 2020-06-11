Does Caitlyn Jenner regret being a woman? The TRUTH!

When Caitlyn Jenner came out to the Kardashians-Jenner clan, her kids Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner became closer to her and even strengthened their bond.

However, though she had their approval, Caitlyn revealed that she also pondered whether she should not have transitioned and threw his identity as Bruce Jenner away.

Speaking to People as part of pride month, the 70-year-old retired Olympian recalled the time she decided to push through with the transition since both Kendall and Kylie approved it.

"Honestly, if one of them had had a problem, I wouldn't have done it," Caitlyn said.

With that said, when she saw her new name "Caitlyn Marie Jenner" on her driver's license in 2015, she got emotional as it made her feel uncertain of the choices she made.

"But then, I wondered, did Bruce deserve to be thrown away like this? He did a lot of good things. He raised 10 kids. But I wasn't turning around," she went on.

Caitlyn knew that she would not make it here without the support of Kendall and Kylie.

What Kendall, Kylie said

Kendall applauded her father's choice since she could finally be honest with her and let their relationship grow.

"We could talk about deep emotions she was feeling through that time. Growing up my dad was not usually one to talk about her feelings so that was a big step for us," the 24-year-old model said before proclaiming that she has always been a daddy's girl.

Aside from being a daughter, Kendall also admitted that she is a fan of her father being an Olympian, so much so that she always watched her old Olympic clips.

Meanwhile, Kylie said that her father has always been her inspiration, but what inspired her the most was when Caitlyn finally proudly came out. Since then, the two daughters referred to him as their hero.

"[W]atching her live out her true self has been the most inspiring of them all," the Kylie Cosmetics owner said.

Caitlyn experienced the worst during transition

Last year, Caitlyn spoke on BBC's "Don't Tell Me the Score Podcast" where she discussed the hardships she went through as an athlete and a transwoman.

During the podcast, Jenner told a story on how she trained for 12 years before bagging the gold medal for the Olympics Men's Decathlon event in 1976. She also publicized that she was diagnosed with dyslexia and gender dysphoria, which affected her sporting career.

At the same time, Caitlyn divulged her struggles for 65 years before coming out in public. According to her, the years she spent training herself to grasp her greatest sporting achievement were also the years she felt like she was running away from the issues she had.

"I trained 12 years for the games. I trained 65 years to transition in 2015," Caitlyn opened up. "It was harder to do -- it was less accepted."

In the end, her "issues" pushed her to work harder for Olympics glory though everyone loved her games but hated her guts after she came out during the end of her transition.

