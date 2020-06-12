Poor Prince Harry! Duke Still Suffer Intense Pressure Even After Megxit

Poor Prince Harry - even after stepping down as a senior royal member, he still feels immense pressure similar to what he felt in the royal family.

On Thursday, the Duke of Sussex wrote an open letter to African Parks.

African Parks is a non-profit organization that aims to rehabilitate and maintain national parks.

He talked about how maintaining and caring for the earth is vital for the next generation of youth who are set to inherit it.

The 35-year-old Prince explained how his mentality has changed since becoming a dad to one-year-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

"Since becoming a father, I feel the pressure is even greater to ensure we can give our children the future they deserve, a future that hasn't been taken from them and future full of possibility and opportunity," Prince Harry wrote.

"I want us all to be able to tell our children that yes, we saw this coming, and with the determination and help from an extraordinary group of committed individuals, we did what we needed to restore these essential ecosystems."

Prince Harry also explained the challenges that are currently plaguing the world right now, writing that we are living in an "extinction crisis," and a global pandemic "has shaken us to the core," that resulted in the world halting to a stop.

"The gravity of these challenges is coming to light, but they must not paralyze us."

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, who are currently residing in their rented $18 million mansion, said that he hoped his actions would ensure that his son would be able to experience nature the same way he did was a child.

"I have always been grateful for what wild places provide. Since my first trip to Africa as a young boy, I knew I would keep returning to this continent if I could, for its wildlife, for its people, and for its vast expense."

The Duke of Sussex also praised the organization's commitment to conservation and for helping their local communities.

He was appointed president of African Parks in 2017 and had been visiting Africa every year.

In 2019, he visited the British Army's partnership with African Parks in Malawi. He had opened up about having a particular connection with the continent- a place where he could go to "get away from it all" after the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana.

"It's the place where I feel more like myself than anywhere else in the world."

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Moving Out of Los Angeles Because It's Unsafe

A few days ago, it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe that the US is not a safe place for their family anymore because of the violence, "fireworks, fighting, and explosions."

A source told New Idea, "Prince Harry doesn't want Archie's first memories being of explosions and fear, which they will be at this rate, growing up in Los Angeles."

A royal insider said that the couple might move to Australia because the couple was impressed with how the Australian government handles the COVID-19 crisis.

However, with Prince Harry expressing how much he loves Africa, it may also not be surprising if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to move there permanently.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle True Identity: BFF Jessica Mulroney Manipulated to Lie About Duchess?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles