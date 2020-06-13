Meghan Markle Mortified! Duchess Ending Friendship With BFF?

"Tell me who your friends are, and I will tell you who you are." Meghan Markle has probably reflected on this famous proverb as she asseses her friendship with BFF Jessica Mulroney after the latter got involved in a racism war with a Black American social media influencer.

According to sources, the Duchess of Sussex is "absolutely mortified" with the issue Jessica got into, but most notably because the TV personality dragged her in such mess.

Meghan's close friend recently told the Daily Mail that the former actress decided to distance herself from Mulroney after her messy racist feud with influencer Sasha Exeter.

"Meghan is absolutely mortified that she's been dragged into this complete mess," the source revealed. "She said Jessica is in no way a racist, but the way she handled the situation was tone-deaf and heartbreaking."

The insider said that the 38-year-old Duchess believes that "friends reflect friends," whicj is why she decided not to be associated with Mulroney anymore, or at least in the public eye.

"She has to do what she has to do in order to preserve her dignity and her own reputation," the source explained.

Being friends with the TV presenter, who is now under fire because of her racist moves, brought intense embarrassment to Meghan Markle. After all, she dedicated her time to the royal family to spread awareness about racial equality.

The source added that it would not be a surprise if Meghan decides to end her friendship with Mulroney after this scandal. They said that the Duchess would also be hands-off in cleaning up her BFF's mess, let alone salvage her career.

"It's not like Meghan can just call up ABC and defend Jessica,' the source added.

The Jessica Mulroney Scandal

It all started when black Canadian influencer Sasha Exeter posted a content on her Instagram account. The said post aims to give a "generic call to action" for white influencers to use their platform to magnify the "Black lives Matter" movement efforts.

However, the 40-year-old Canadian stylist took offense on the social media post and responded with Exeter's personal attacks. While it is not clear how Mulroney responded, their feud escalated quickly after Exeter revealed that Mulroney threatened to call the companies that the influencer has worked with.

After the influencer exposed her private Instagram war with Mulroney, the fashion stylist came forward and commented on Exter's Instagram post to apologize.

"I am unequivocally sorry for not doing that with you, and for any hurt, I caused," a part of Mulroney's lengthy apology read.

However, things backfired after Exeter revealed that the TV host once again sent her a private message after posting the apology. Apparently, she threatened her of a libel suit.

"Liable suit. Good luck," Mulroney's message read, misspelling the complaint she intended to make.

Because of this whole Instagram drama, CTV and a partner clothing company fired Mulroney. On Friday, Good Morning America also confirmed that Mulroney would no longer appear on their show.

