Meghan Markle Regret: Duchess' High School Apologizes For Flirting Accusation

If there is one thing Nema Vand has learned over the past few weeks, that is to not mess up with the Queen -- or at least the Queen in the eyes of the legion of Meghan Markle fans.

Vand is an actor who earlier had a bombshell revelation about the Duchess of Sussex. He said that even before entering the entertainment industry, Meghan is already a heartbreaker back in highschool. Nema claimed that Markle had mastered the art of flirting and went on detail about how the former actress ghosted one of their high school friends.

A few weeks later, the "Shahs of Sunset" star decided to give a different tune and come out apologizing for the said statement.

Speaking to the "Scheananigans" podcast, Nema revealed that after his confession about Meghan's flirty side during their high school years, everything suddenly turned into a nightmare.

"So this has been a nightmare for me, and I'm not even going to address it again 'cause it's been a nightmare," Nema told podcast host Scheana Shay.

The 37-year-old actor thought that sharing an old memory about the Duchess of Sussex would be "fun and cute," so he retold an experience she had with Meghan, thinking that there is no harm telling stories that have been out there.

However, everything backfired to him and taught him a lesson not to mess up with the "Queen."

"And it went wild. I learned my lesson. Don't f-k with the Queen because it was ridiculous," Nema said.

"People get really crazy about Meghan Markle, and in no way was I trying to disrespect Meghan Markle! It was a compliment to her. I was saying she was so sweet and kind."

The actor ended up expressing his sincere apology to the 38-year-old Duchess and vowed not to talk about it anymore.

"I apologize to Meghan, who is a very sweet person. I learned my lesson. Big time," Nema concluded.

Flirty Meghan

During the May 13, 2020 episode of "Reality Life with Kate Casey" podcast, Nema said that Meghan Markle "toyed with our hearts masterfully."

The reality TV star claimed a special moment when he and Meghan almost exchanged a kiss but was smoothly interrupted by the heartbreaker herself.

"We were at a party one time, and she sat on my lap. She got nose to nose with me. For a 16-year-old guy, that is an emotional moment," Nema recalled.

Nonetheless, even before things went south, Meghan walked away from him.

Ghosting Meghan

Aside from Meghan's flirty ways, Nema also shared how the Duchess broke the heart of their friend named Gabe, who was very upset about how things turned out for both of them.

Nema said that Gabe and Meghan dated back in high school, but when the actress landed her bigtime role in the legal drama "Suits," she kind of "ghosted" Gabe.

The Persian-American star said that Gabe valued his friendship with Meghan, which is why he was really hurt with how their relationship suddenly changed after the Duchess got her big acting break.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles