Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Rapper Sparks Baby Rumors With New Photo!

Nicki Minaj surely knows how to make her followers drop their jaws.

However, instead of her curves, her tummy caught more attention as it looked like it is already carrying her first child with her husband Kenneth Petty.

Over the weekend, the 37-year-old "Super Bass" singer posed while wearing nothing but nipple pasties and high-waisted knickers to promote her new single "Trollz" with controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

She added long rainbow hair extensions to complete her look for the colorful video they filmed in Tekashi's garage since he is still under house arrest.

For what it's worth, the video has gained 46 million views in 24 hours. Currently, it is the hip-hop video with most views ever in a day.

Nicki Minaj Pregnant?

Despite the popularity of her video, the "Anaconda" singer's sultry pose and celebration did not stop her fans from asking whether she just used the outfit to distract them and hide her growing baby bump.

"Nicki Minaj so pregnant. I know an over-edited pregnant picture when i see one," one fan wrote. "The shape of that stomach and they edited out the dark line in the middle of her stomach and covered her breast because the nipples get dark when you're pregnant. Congrats though sis."

Another one said, "You was hiding ya stomach too much, I think this means something."

This is not the first time Nicki and her husband were caught in the middle of pregnancy rumors, though.

Last time, fans started to notice that she hid her stomach with a baby shark in their promotional photographs for "Trollz." Nicki was quick to respond to the cheeky fans and said, "The world aint ready yet."

If she is indeed pregnant, it will be Nicki's first child with Petty after they got married in October 2019. They announced their union through an Instagram video where they showed a mug with the word "Mrs" written on it and a white baseball cap that read "Bride." Next to those items were a mug that said "Mr" and a black cap that read "Groom."

Although it was good news to some fans, their wedding only brought back Petty's criminal history.

Nicki, Petty's "Dark Side"

The relationship between the two now is said to be "refreshing and calming" despite the pregnancy rumors. However, Minaj and Petty dealt with headaches in March 2020 after Kenneth got arrested by cops due to a traffic offense he committed in Beverly Hills last year.

The allegation originated from his 1995 New York conviction for first-degree attempted rape, as stated on the records of state. Because he failed to register as a sex offender, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged him that month.

He finally saved himself after he registered his details -- including his biometrics and Beverly Hills address -- in California's Megan's Law database.

The authorities then dropped the charges on Petty in L.A. County after that. The Blast also confirmed the news and said that the prosecutors asked the judge to drop the charges against the 41-year-old

