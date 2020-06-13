Chuck Norris Death Hoax Is A Bad Joke -- But People Should Read

This year saw a number of celebrity death hoaxes surface online, leading many netizens to believe that their favorite stars are gone. However, news about Chuck Norris' death only brought humor rather than fear to his fans.

On May 15, the news in question spread around Facebook like wildfire. The first part reads "Corona Virus claims a black belt. Chuck Norris, Dead at 80."

It could have caused a heart attack to some people who bumped into the post, but those netizens who read it carefully until the end would know it was all just for fun.

The comical part started when the post revealed that Norris made a full recovery "after his minor inconvenience of death." In the end, it claimed that the coronavirus was the one to undergo self-isolation for 14 days after it has been exposed to the actor.

Some People Took Chuck Norris' Death Seriously!

Despite such an interesting turn of events on the post, some people obviously did not read the whole thing and took it seriously.

One Twitter user claimed that his mother believed the rumor and exclaimed, "My mom: " poor Chuck Norris he's such a legend" #dead XD."

"#ShitMyMomSays "i thought chuck norris was dead?" Me: "Mom, the only person that can kill or hurt chuck norris is chuck norris," another one wrote.

However, the Chuck Norris death hoax post continues to live on, and people are still asking about whether or not the "Missing In Action" actor is really dead on social media.

Fortunately, some netizens took down their posts when they realized that it was a joke.

It was not the first time that Norris became a victim of a celebrity death hoax, though.

In 2012, the then-71-year-old actor got involved in a survey scam. The news emerged on Facebook, and the link directed people to a survey wherein they were requested to give out their personal information in exchange for a big prize.

Chuck Norris Reaches A Milestone!

Instead of focusing on the death hoax, Chuck Norris' fans chose to celebrate the milestone he achieved this year -- Norris' 80th birthday!

On March 10, Norris proved that he is still alive and kicking, and his fans sent their well-wishing to the actor online.

You can't take a photo of @ChuckNorris because the only photo that'll come out is of his shoe just before he roundhouse kicks you in the face... but I'm Machete. Happy Birthday Chuck! pic.twitter.com/cqQZDpejgL — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) March 10, 2020

Aside from celebrating his birthday, his 1993 film "Walker, Texas Ranger" is set to come back in 2021. His fans are hopeful that he will make a special appearance just like what he did in "Hawaii Five-0." Jared Padalecki will be the main star and the executive producer of the reboot.

The whole movie, which original series ran from 1993 to 2001, will be filmed in Austin, Texas.

"Breaking in my ninja jeans," Padalecki joked, referencing Norris' "action jeans" which were advertised as being designed for his action scenes.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles