Since the beginning of the coronavirus global pandemic, all signs pointed to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott rekindling their romance.

In March 2020, they were spending quarantine together in Kylie's mansion, along with their 2-year-old daughter Stormi. The 22-year-old cosmetic mogul has also been sharing sweet snaps with the rapper and had nothing but good words for him on his birthday last month.

Over the weekend, Stormi's mommy and daddy were also spotted leaving a Los Angeles hot spot after a night out. Kylie was seen wearing an all-black ensemble, while Travis was also sporting a black shirt and matching pants. The rapper was seen heading to Kylie's vehicle, which made people assume that the two are back on each other's arms.

While all signs pointed to a Kylie-Travis Love version 2.0, a source revealed that the couple is not rushing to get back in a romantic relationship together. Instead, the insider said that the ex-couple is focused on a much important thing, and that is to be a team for their adorable baby girl.

"Kylie and Travis get along. They enjoy hanging out with the same people. And they obviously spend a lot of time together with Stormi," the source told People.

"Being co-parents seems to be working out better for them than being in a romantic relationship."

So instead of expecting a baby number two from these love birds, it looks like fans will have to enjoy seeing them as Stormi's loving mommy and daddy for a while.

During Kylie and Travis's quarantine time together last March, another insider revealed that they are both doing great but are choosing not to put a label on their relationship.

"They are very happy. Kylie still isn't labeling their relationship. It seems they aren't seeing other people, though," the insider said.

While they keep their relationship low-key and label-free, both stars are always praising each other whenever they have a chance.

In a December interview, the 28-year-old rapper expressed love for Kylie and said he will always love his child's mother.

"The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering," Scott told XXL magazine.

Meanwhile, in her Instagram birthday greeting for Travis last month, Kylie referred to the rapper as the "daddy of the year" and expressed her love for the rapper.

Split Up History

It was in October last year when the couple decided to take a break from their relationship. They have been dating for two years before the latest split.

Later on, Kylie took to Twitter to confirm the split up and explained that they are now committed to being good parents to Stormi.

"Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is a priority," Kylie wrote.

Since their split up, Travis and Kylie have been spending time with Stormi and even took their unica hija on a trip to Disney Land for her 2nd birthday last February.

