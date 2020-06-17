Queen Of Bangs: Britney Spears Shows Off Gorgeous New Look In Hot Pink Bikini!

Britney Spears caved in and joined a slew of celebrities who gave themselves a new do during the quarantine.

The pop princess surprised her fans with a new look sporting a perfect wispy curtain bangs.

"I did it. I finally cut bangs," Spears captioned her Instagram photo while showing a half ponytail. She also falunted her sultry curves by wearing a pink bikini with black-and-white leopard print detail.

It appears that her fans were happy about her transformation.

"She looks so much younger and healthier!!" one fan wrote.

Fellow celebrities chimed in and expressed their admiration for Spears' new do.

"Cute!!" former High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens replied, while "The Bachelor" alum Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote "Gorg!"

Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari wrote a funny comment and said: "How many comments [sic] are going to say 'queen of bangs'" followed by a few emojis.

In a separate post, the 38-year-old music icon shared a series of photos of herself still rocking her see-through bangs while wearing a form-fitting polka dot white crop top and a black choker.

Britney's transformation kind of looks like her iconic 1998 music video "Baby One More Time" where she donned a curtain bangs and a pigtail.

Furthermore, the "Piece of Me" artist previously revealed the significance behind her bangs and how it served as her protection during her childhood.

"Who would have thought bangs could make you look waaaaay younger?" Britney began in her caption. "I stopped having bangs in the 3rd grade, and I remember like it was yesterday.... it was such a big deal to expose my forehead."

The '90s pop princess went on and shared how she was scared to show off her forehead as only "pretty people in the south" could rock a no-bangs look. Spears also admitted that she never felt "pretty enough to pull it off" because she was an "ugly duckling" in her younger years.

The "If You Seek Amy" hitmaker recalled the moment when she went to a modeling agency and was inspired to embrace her uniqueness. She then decided right there and then to wear her hair the way she wanted.

"I did and it looked sooooo bad but I thought I was gorgeous !!!! I think I knew it didn't look good but I did it because I thought it made me cool .... and I've pretty much had it like that ever since !!!! People choose different ways to protect themselves .... when I pull my bangs in front of my head I feel like I'm protected ... almost like I'm in 3rd grade again," she wrote last May.

Aside from Spears, several celebrities took advantage of the quarantine to experiment on their look.

"Scooby Doo's" Sarah Michelle Gellar made a drastic change and dyed her blonde hair pink as she mentioned that it is "a new and creative way to embarrass her children,"

Dua Lipa, on the other hand, made a bold move and got bleached blonde bangs with face-framing highlights. A few days later, she changed her hair color to strawberry red.

