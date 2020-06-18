Rihanna’s Makeup Secrets: 3 Fenty Beauty Products You Should Try Now!

Looking like your favorite artist is one of the easiest dreams you can achieve these days anytime, anywhere. Just by buying and using some skincare and makeup products, you will surely unleash your "celebrity" side in no time.

Celebrity-owned makeup lines are the trends today, and the products from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty collection are definitely one of the must-haves for every woman! From lip to skin products, the company's promise to give you the best look is reachable now at a lower price.

Established and launched in September 2017, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty offers a broad choice of makeups for people of different skin tones and gender.

Today is your time to treat yourself with an effective and quality product, so be sure to add one of these makeups to your cart!

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

This long-wear foundation is ideal for makeup enthusiasts with light to medium skin and neutral undertones. Each bottle contains a medium-to-full but buildable coverage that you can use every day.

By using Fenty Beauty's Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Foundation, you will no longer need to turn on your camera's filter since this leaves you with instantly smooth and soft skin for the ultimate photo filter.

In addition, its oil-free formula is suitable for those who have oily skin. Every pat of this foundation helps you control your skin's oil production while giving you a shine-free finish. You will not worry about breakouts as well, as this will not clog or irritate your pores.

FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Invisimatte Blotting Powder

To maximize the power of Fenty Beauty's long-wear foundation, the Invisimatte Blotting Powder serves as its perfect partner since it quickly absorbs oil that causes too much shine.

This powder can also add more natural-looking filter on your skin by diffusing and minimizing your pores. Have you seen how Rihanna can go out for shoots and concerts 24/7 without looking tired at all? Well, her blotting powder is the secret behind her always photo-ready look!

If you worry about powders that leave heavy feeling and even cake, this one is completely traceless as it totally creeps into your pores or fine lines while making your makeup last longer. With that said, having this on your bag means not letting yourself experience issues when you are not home.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Set (Mini Gloss)

Are you tired of finding the best and perfect product that can give you the perfect gloss? This must-have mini lip gloss set of Fenty Beauty features Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in "Hu$tla Baby" and Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer for an easy and achievable look!

Since it is designed in travel-friendly sizes, you can surely get that killer radiance on the fly whenever and wherever you are.

Aside from using it as a lip gloss, each hyper-portable gloss set can highlight anything! Be it your face, eyes, lips, or collarbone, just swipe this product anywhere and you're good to go -- ready to flaunt your Rihanna-like look.

READ MORE: Amazon Deals: 3 Biotin Products For Hair Loss And Thinning Issues

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles