Kate Middleton 'Megxit' Heartbreak: Prince Harry Leaves Her Struggling?

When Prince Harry left the UK, or in effect, his own family, for a life in the US with Meghan Markle, few thought this would affect his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. But she is, given how much more visible she is lately, in the middle of the coronavirus crisis.

With a heavier workload comes reports and rumors that she is feeling overworked and trapped.

The question is, how true is this? If yes, how is she coping with Prince Harry's absence, which has been described as one of the reasons why she is suddenly so busy?

According to E! Online, however, there is no need to believe these rumors. Kate Middleton neither feels trapped nor furious about the workload passed on to her when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to live a more "independent" and "quiet" life in Los Angeles. She is striving and shining through her efforts, even though apart from her neck-high responsibilities, she is also as hands-on to her three children, move than ever given the lockdown situation.

The Palace raised some eyebrows when it denounced the report that Middleton is all sorts of tired and frustrated with her current state. By stepping in, some believed the reports could be true after all. Some analysts believed that ignoring would have been the better route, but new sources are now claiming that yes, those earlier reports are truly just lies. Instead of lamenting the fact that Prince Harry left and she has more work to do, Prince William's wife is said to be more than happy to do more.

This is why the Tatler piece riled her so much (leading to a lawsuit!) since it essentially suggested that she is being resentful. Here she is, totally fine and thriving, only to be discredited by a publication, essentially branding her as lazy and a whiner. It's the suggestion that she resents her duty and hard work which has upset her," a source explained to Vanity Fair

E! Online is now reporting that the Tatler piece just got everything wrong. Instead of feeling out of sorts, this is the year that finally, Kate Middleton found her stride. She now knows what her contributions to the Palace and the public should be. 2020, no matter what angle looks at it, is Kate Middleton's turn to shine. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving just might have paved the way for her.

She's been everywhere these past few months, which is a mean feat considering the lockdown and all. She's been on videos, on Zoom calls, center visits, and many more. Just last year, the Duchess was only doing a few interviews, essentially just being a shadow worker while the media and the world feasted on Meghan Markle. Most reports about Kate Middleton was concerning her so-called feud to the Duchess of Sussex.

Admittedly, some analysts claimed that Harry and Meghan leaving truly removed some excitement from the Palace. But it truly propelled Kate Middleton to her true role and purpose in the palace, tested as early as now by the COVID-19 crisis.

