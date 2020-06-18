Meghan Markle Feud: Duchess Tagged BFF Jessica Mulroney As An Opportunist Very EARLY On

Even before Jessica Mulroney had the race row with an influencer, her friendship with her best friend Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, were already "on the rocks."

Meghan Markle first met Jessica Mulroney when she was still part of the legal drama TV show, "Suits." Jessica was a stylist for her on the show, and they have formed a friendship. She was even invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in 2018.

But a source told Page Six that the Duchess of Sussex has already ended their friendship "for good."

"I don't know what the tipping point was, but Jess has been on the outs for some time," the insider revealed.

Allegedly, Meghan Markle felt that Jessica Mulroney was using her to capitalize on her name. The Duchess reportedly believed that Mulroney was benefiting from her position as the "royal BFF."

The source further said that the racism incident with Jessica was her excuse to cut the former TV show host from her life finally.

"Their friendship is definitely not what it was. And really, how can you have such a close friendship when one person is basically making a career out of the friendship?" the insider added.

When Jessica Mulroney exploded into the entertainment scene, which was very well known as Meghan Markle's best friend, she has won a couple of TV shows like "Good Morning America" and her own reality show, "I Do, Redo."

After losing her shows, sources told Page Six that Jessica was in a "flood of tears."

But her friendship with Meghan Markle wasn't the only thing that Jessica lost.

Jessica Mulroney Racist Controversy

Following the controversial white privilege row, the 40-year-old had her reality show cancelled and was fired as a bridal marketing specialist on her shows after threatening black social media influencer and lifestyle blogger, Sasha Exeter.

This all started when Jessica took offense to a "generic call to action" that Sasha posted on her Instagram story weeks ago, and then the two just started arguing and left Sasha "paralyzed in fear."

Though it wasn't mentioned what Sasha said, it resulted in Jessica in threatening her that she would bad-mouth her to the companies she is currently working with.

Sasha accused Jessica of never wanting to stand up, use her voice in the first place, and not understand why she needed to.

Later on, Jessica Mulroney issued a public apology after Sasha Exeter's claims exploded.

In a statement she posted on Instagram, Jessica once again referenced her friendship with Meghan Markle on her apology, saying, "I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and center."

However, after that, the lifestyle influencer claimed that Jessica sent her a private message that read, "Liable suit. Good luck."

While she did help Meghan Markle look her absolute best fashionable self, the Duchess of Sussex will not have to worry about finding another stylist, as she has been making friends with top luxury brands such as Stella McCartney and Givenchy.

