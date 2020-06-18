Goodbye, Meghan Markle! Kate Middleton ENJOYING Megxit Big Time

Kate Middleton continues to prove that she deserves to be the future queen consort of the British royal family.

Since her wedding with Prince William in April 2011, Duchess Kate has stepped up from her role as senior royal over the years.

The Duchess of Cambridge, however, landed an even bigger role in The Firm after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step back from the royal family.

With three senior royals gone -- including Prince Andrew who resigned from public duties due to his association with deceased sex offender and billionaire Jeffrey Epstein -- the Cambridges has been at the forefront of the royal family amid the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, they have been carrying out engagements remotely while at their residence in Anmer Hall.

2020 Is The Pivotal Year For Kate Middleton

Prior to the onslaught of the health crisis, the 38-year-old royal mom was said to be planning to increase her public appearances this 2020 and wanted this to be the pivotal year for her -- which she started with a U.K.-wide survey called "5 Big Questions on the Under 5s."

"From sitting down for her very first podcast with Happy Mums, Happy Babies host Giovanna Fletcher and getting real about the mum guilt struggle to visiting a Welsh daycare center where the Duchess got candid about how tough after George's arrival as a new mum. All these recent appearances are part of her mission to help other parents," a statement from Kate Middleton's camp read, per E! News.

Duchess Kate "Working Harder than Ever" After Megxit

Since the beginning of the year, it was already clear that all eyes would be on Prince William and Kate Middleton after the Sussexes dropped their bombshell news.

The Daily Mail cited that the duchess had taken on a more visible role at a critical time.

"Harry and Meghan leaving the firm have left a void and I think the royal family were at risk of looking out of touch and dowdy without them," royal historian Sarah Gristwood revealed.

Gristwood furthered that this is "'Kate's moment to shine" due to the "vacuum" left after Megxit.

Society bible Tatler magazine noted, however, that the Duchess of Cambridge felt like she was trapped and that she's "furious about the larger workload" which was abandoned by the ex-royals.

On the other hand, one report pointed out that this only suggests that the mother-of-three "takes her role very seriously and has been working harder than ever."

"The idea that she feels trapped and exhausted simply isn't the case," a source revealed to Vanity Fair.

To add, the anonymous source mentioned to the publication's royal editor, Katie Nicholl, that Kate has been "'more than happy" to intensify her roles, especially during the coronavirus crisis.

In more related royal family news, aside from the Cambridges who were actively participating in virtual conferences brought by the pandemic, it is believed that the royal couple is taking this opportunity to bond with their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and youngest son, Prince Louis at their Georgian country house in the village of Anmer in Norfolk, England.

