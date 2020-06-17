No Time? The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Brush is A Miracle Worker

Every woman knows and has experienced having a bad hair day, and yes, it is super annoying. Sometimes, the bad hair day decides to show up on special occasions or when you need to be extra beautiful and presentable.

While there are tons of hair care products available in the market, nothing beats having a professionally done blow-dried hair that can make you feel like you can conquer the world.

If you think having a salon blow-dried hair is impossible to achieve without spending some time and cash at the salon, then meet Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Brush. This hair tool has been around since 2016, but it is recently gaining popularity due to the wonderful experience shared by women who have used it.

As of writing, this product now has over 45,000 reviews on Amazon, 76% of which gave it a five-star rating. Curious on why women are raving about this so-called "miracle airbrush," we decided to give it a try and see what the rave is all about.

The Magic Hair Tool

The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Brush look like a typical (but a little bigger) hairbrush. It features an oval brush design with nylon pink tufted bristles. It connects to a 1100 Watt power and boasts three heat/speed settings that you can adjust depending on your hair situation.

This product is very affordable and only retails at $46.99, which is equivalent to two to three times salon visit for a blow-dry. But with this hair tool, you can use it anytime, anywhere and as often as you like.

How To Use?

Unlike the typical hair drying method where you use the blow dry, a hairbrush, and sometimes a potholder to protect your hands from the heat, this one comes in one packaging. All you have to do is to plug it, sit and brush your hair.

But for a more sleek look, you can divide your hair into sections and hold the brush under each section to give volume from root to tips. You can choose from cool, low, and medium heat, but all of the heating options will not burn your hair or hands. Continue the process until you reach the top of your hair or your bangs, and you'll be surprised by the result.

The Hair Drying Experience

To be honest, at first, it looks like one hell of a job to use this bulky hair tool. But surprisingly, it gave us a quick, smooth, and effective experience while using. No need to figure out how to use it because it literally feels like you are just brushing your hair. It is also surprisingly lightweight and doesn't hurt a muscle within the 10 to 15-minute hair drying routine.

The Verdict

Five (5) Star, huge thumbs up, and highly recommended. The one-step volumizing feature will give you a professional-looking blow-dried bouncy and shiny hair without breaking the bank. We highly recommend the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer for women on the go and have little to no time to fix their hair before coming out of the house. It is indeed the ultimate game-changer.

