Playboy Nude: Mark Wahlberg 'Absolutely Professional' In Topless Scene With Playboy Playmate

Model-turned-actress Raquel Pomplun had the privilege to receive the highly coveted title of Playboy Playmate of the Year back in 2013.

It skyrocketed her career, eventually earning her a chance to work with famed actor Mark Wahlberg.

Playboy History

Launched in 1953 in Chicago by Hugh Hefner -- who died at the age of 91 due to natural causes -- Playboy has become one of the top men's lifestyle and entertainment magazines for over six decades.

The blonde bombshell and actress Marilyn Monroe was the first cover girl of the said publication, whose centerfold contained her first published nude pictures.

Playboy became an instant success after selling 50,000 copies. On the other hand, Hefner linked the publication's success to Monroe's inclusion in its debut.

Pomplun's Chance

The 25-year-old biochemistry major at Southwestern College was the first Mexican-American to receive the title.

Following her appearance in the iconic magazine, Pomplun landed numerous magazine covers and movies, one of which is the 2014 crime drama film "The Gambler" directed by Rupert Wyatt.

Mark Wahlberg Described As A Gentleman

In her recent interview with Fox News, Pomplun opened up about what it's like working with Forbes 2017 world's most bankable actor Mark Wahlberg.

The 32-year-old former Playboy Playmate described Wahlberg as a "professional" and a true gentleman.

She recalled the time when she had to go topless during a scene and the Golden Globe nominee "had to look away."

"During filming, I had to take my top off in front of him... Every time I had to do that, he would immediately turn around and look away. I would always think to myself, 'Oh my gosh, you're so cute!' He would even [leave] the room right away when we were done [with the scene]," Pom0lun narrated.

The actress and broadcaster went on to share how the "Lone Survivor" actor showed respect to his co-stars.

"During the entire time of filming, he was more focused on staying in character. But even then, I always felt this sense of comfort from him respecting my space whenever I took my top off. It was pretty awesome of him and I never forgot that," she added.

Racquel Pomplun Proud To Be A Playboy Playmate

Despite the negative implication of models being in the centerfold of a men's magazine, Pomplun revealed that she was proud to represent her Latina roots.

When it comes to criticisms, she pointed out that she's "really good" ignoring judgments from other people.

For Pomplun, Playboy taught her to be a strong and independent woman. She described her appearance being a Playboy Playmate as an "empowering experience."

Pomplun noted that she viewed herself "in a different light" and felt being "strong and capable of achieving anything" she wanted.

Aside from her role in "The Gambler," she also starred in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D," and Fox's "Lucifer." One of her recent projects is as a lead in the horror movie "Warnings."

