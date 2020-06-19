Kendall Jenner Competing In The Olympics? It's POSSIBLE!

Supermodel Kendall Jenner might be taking a different path in the coming years.

According to reports, the 24-year-old star is considering following the footsteps of her famous father by competing in the Olympic Games.

Making Caitlyn Jenner Proud

Before Caitlyn Jenner shocked the world with her decision to transition to womanhood, he was known as Bruce Jenner -- a retired Olympic gold medalist who won in the men's decathlon at the Montreal Olympics in July 1976 and set a world record of 8,616 points during the event.

On the other hand, the Vogue cover girl has opened up that she maintains her lifelong passion for horse-riding and has the same dream of joining the Olympics.

"I would love to be in the Olympics riding horses. I have two horses but I don't get to ride as much as I used to, unfortunately," she told Moon for a live Q&A.

Due to her busy schedule and being all over the place because of her work requirement, she was not able to pursue her dream of becoming an equestrian.

However, the world's highest-paid model vows to make her dad proud as she targets an Olympic bid.

"I've been able to go a bit during the quarantine. If I could, I'd love to go to the Olympics and keep that going in my family. My dad would be very proud," Kendall added.

The runway royalty added that despite the sudden change because of the ongoing health crisis, she remains optimistic. She also goes outside from time to time to help her deal with her anxiety throughout the lockdown.

"Being optimistic is important. Any chance that I can get to speak to someone always makes me feel a little bit better," she furthered.

Dealing With Anxiety And Quarantine

Meanwhile, the Kardashian resident model detailed her experience on how she copes up with her anxiety and the quarantine.

Kendall shared that she's keeping herself busy by painting in her art studio despite being "horrible at painting." For her, she treats it as a "form of therapy."

Jenner also took the opportunity to hone her kitchen skills along with famous friends in her lavish Hollywood Hills mansion.

"Me and my friends love to cook together, but we're more experimental," she shared. "I need to explore it more though, I have so many cookbooks that I need to crack open."

The famous momager Kris Jenner also influenced the supermodel to bake and cook.

Aside from painting, Kendall is also into writing her journals, mentioning that she "writes about what's going on" in her life to help with her anxiety.

Moreover, the 24-year-old reality star has been vocal about fighting the stigma of mental illness and encourages fellow celebrities to spread awareness about anxiety, having been a victim of the silent disease itself.

