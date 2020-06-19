The Life of 'Lord of the Rings' Star Sir Ian Holm: Who Was He?

Veteran British actor who used starred in "Alien" and "Lord of the Rings," Sir Ian Holm dies at 88 years old.

Holm's agent, Alex Irwin, released a statement to The Guardian that said, "It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88."

"He was a genius of stage and screen, winning multiple awards and loved by directors, audiences, and colleagues alike. His sparkling wit always accompanied a mischievous twinkle in his eyes."

"He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and career. Charming, kind, and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely."

According to the agent, the actor's illness was related to Parkinson's Disease.

People in the entertainment industry were saddened by the news of Holm's passing.

The National Theatre, who worked with the actor, remembered him as an extraordinary actor who created beautiful memories in a 1997 performance as King Lear.

Actress Mia Farrow tweeted, "Awful news that Ian Holm has died. He was among the giants of the theatre. We met while working at the RSC where, mid-performance of Iceman Cometh, terror seized him, and he left the stage - for 14 years."



Eddie Izzard also told his Twitter followers, "The great Ian Holm is dead. Wonderful actor and it's so sad to see him go. Farewell, you did great work, Sir."

The actor was a famous instant face in the entertainment industry. He was on "Chariots of Fire" in 1981, "Hobbit" and "Alien" films and many more.

Who Was Ian Holm?

Holm was born Ian Holm Cuthbert to Scottish parents in Goodmayes, Essex.

His parents were a psychiatrist and were one of the pioneers of the electric shock therapy, while his mother worked as a nurse.

He had an older brother, Eric, who died in 1943.

His spark for acting was developed when he visited the dentist that let him to an introduction to a well-known Shakespearean actor, Henry Baynton.

Baynton heled Ian Holm train for admission to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and got in by 1949.

However, it was interrupted a year later as he had to serve in the British Army in Austria and was able to receive the rank of Lance Corporal.

Thirteen years playing "spear-carrying" roles at Stratford, he soon graduated to more significant roles and planned to move on after Peter Hall founded the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1960.

Ian Holm was not only an actor in the film but stage as well.

He won a Tony Award in 1967 for his performance in "The Homecoming," and a 1998 Laurence Olivier Award for "King Lear."

In 1981, he won a BAFTA Award for his role in "Chariots of Fire," which also nominated him for an Academy Awards.

He starred in several films from 1968 until his last film role in 2014 for "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies."

In 1998, Ian Holm received a knighthood for his contribution to drama following the CBE he received in 1989.

For his personal life, Ian Holm married four times and was divorced three times.

The ladies in his life include Lunn Mary Shaw, Sophie Baker, Penelope Wilton, and his most recent wife, Sophie de Stempel.

He is survived by his five children.

