Kate Middlton, NOT Meghan Markle, Treated as 'Disgrace' Right From the Start!

A new documentary revealed that Kate Middleton struggled to penetrate the royal circles. When she was dating Prince William, she was judged harshly by the aristocrats, who deemed her "tainted" by her upbringing.

Many thought her romance with Prince William was truly a fairy tale, but they did not know that like any fairy tale, some characters make the princess' journey a hard one. While dating William, it can be remembered that she was still working for her parents' party supplies company. This was not deemed a positive thing. She was not praised for being a good and hardworking daughter, that's for sure.

instead, she was even looked down upon for this, revealed by Royal Author Tom Quinn, in his Channel 5 documentary, "William and Kate: Too Good to Be True."

Her parents' business is on party supplies, but this was not deemed respectable enough. Instead, it made her a disgrace to the old-fashioned aristocrats. "Powerful people cannot help in many cases looking down on other people and wanting to preserve their little club," Mr. QUinn explained. "Kate was pushed out because she was tainted by association with this family who sold party hats, what a disgrace," he added.

The revelation is quite untimely. It's weird because the world is plunged into a pandemic and people would rather not hear about these petty and nonsensical grievances of aristocrats in the past. After all, years of marriage proved that Kate Middleton can certainly hold her own in the royal palace. In this COVID-19 pandemic, she has stepped up quite well. She and Prince William were described as being more visible, a result too of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving their senior royal positions.

Kate Middleton has been working so hard that some gossip sites even noticed, enough to make negative writeups about it. For example, Tatler reported that Kate Middleton is feeling trapped and exhausted these days.

The article even triggered a response from the palace, which does not happen all the time. While the Palance often ignores such gossips and unproven reports, it now denounced these as lies. Kate Middleton even filed charges against Tatler!

IF there is one adjective to describe Kate Middleton, it would be "determined." despite the negative views about her status and job, she persisted and ultimately, became Prince Willam's highly adored and respected wife. Even though she is not comfortable with public duties in the past, she is now more visible in the middle of the pandemic, which is worthy of praise. Even though she can stay quiet about the negative writeups about her on Tatler and let the report be, she spoke using the language of the lawsuit.

Ultimately, this determination will pay off for Kate Middleton. According to the royal historian, Marlene Koenig, Prince Williamand Kate Middleton certainly need to take on more responsibilities these days, because oe way or another, they will be ascending to the throne.

