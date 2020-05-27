Royal Bombshell: Meghan Markle’s Secret Diary Worth $150 MILLION!

When Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in 2018, she had to give up certain things that she's passionate about. First is her Hollywood career and second is her lifestyle blog called "The Tig."

However, being in the royal family did not stop the duchess from writing.

Meghan Markle's Secret Memoir A "Ticking Time Bomb"

According to the Daily Mail, the 38-year-old former "Suits" actress kept a private diary which contains explosive details about Britain's royal family -- from her journey as an aspiring Hollywood actress to a struggling duchess as part of the monarchy.

Her secret memoir has been dubbed as a "potential ticking time bomb" to the monarchy if they were ever to be released.

"The fact they may exist and could contain material to embarrass the Royal Family is enough to make anyone feel uncomfortable, even though right now there is no reason to believe she has plans to publish," a royal insider told The Mirror.

"Meghan has always been a tremendous self-publicist. Her account of some of the more difficult times would worry everyone in the royal household."

Moreover, royal biographer Andrew Morton was not surprised that the former royal -- who studied English in her first year at Northwestern College -- kept a diary during her stay in the monarchy. He mentioned that Meghan "is a good writer with a nice turn of phrase."

Duchess Meghan's Journal Could Reach $150 Million

Multiple reports have also mentioned that Meghan's journal includes her struggle with keeping up with The Firm, issues with British paparazzi, the royal feud between the family, as well as Prince Andrew's connection with American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

With that said, experts believe that her private diary could be worth a whopping $150 million.

"Any memoirs of Meghan's years inside a monarchy rocked by a rift between William and Harry and Prince Andrew's damning Epstein sex scandal links and damaging BBC interview could fetch up to $150 million in a bidding war," according to The Mirror.

Meghan's Hollywood Career Did Not Prepare Her For Royal Fame

Although the Duchess of Sussex had an acting career in Hollywood, royal experts were convinced that her previous experience did not prepare her for the royal spotlight.

In her interview with Australian news outlet 9Honey, royal expert Katie Nicholl claimed that the public attention Meghan got as a B-list actress was not enough to prepare her for the royal fame.

"She became a global celebrity on a stage just incomparable to anything Hollywood was going to offer or the Hollywood stage that she experienced before," Nicholl added.

Moving to New York?

After they decided to step down as senior members of the royal family, the couple has sought their independence in Vancouver Islands in Canada before secretly bolting to Los Angeles right before the borders closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sussexes, together with their 1-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, are currently living in a Beverly Hills mansion owned by media mogul and "Madea" creator Tyler Perry.

It was recently reported that the couple is considering leaving LA and moving to New York so that they won't be "bothered" by the media since the residents of the Big Apple are used to seeing high-profile celebrities.

