Ellen DeGeneres True Colors: Portia De Rossi Now the Brunt Of Her Jealousy?

Is Ellen Degeneres on the verge of going downhill for good? Her erratic behavior attested by her staff has landed her in a bad spot, and her show's ratings are plummeting. There is now a new report that she's even jealous of her wife, Portia de Rossi!

Following all the negative writeup about her mean behavior behind the camera, Ellen DeGeneres' talk show's ratings are reported to be continuously dwindling. Some fear that this might finally lead to the show's ultimate cancellation, especially since the negative comments about the comedian would not stop.

One negative rumor that suddenly emerged is that she is very envious about her wife Portia de Rossi's potential cooking show. According to Globe, with "The Ellen DeGegenes Show" suffering from poor ratings during this COVID-19 crisis, the host could not take the fact that her partner would have her own prospectively successful show, thereby reversing their roles.

Allegedly, Ellen could not stand the idea of her wife being the busy one and not giving her 100% of her attention. Some insiders told the magazine that de Rossi's possibly profitable and successful show is already starting to turn her marriage with DeGeneres into "a hot mess" as early as now.

One of the insiders told the outlet that De Rossi's success can even be guaranteed already because the "Arrested Development" star truly has a knack on the kitchen. She also has a relatable way of cooking that allegedly got Fod Network noticing!

"Portia has been upping her culinary game during the lockdown, and she's realizing she has a serious talent for this stuff. Especially tricky Middle Eastern dishes," the insider tells the outlet. De Rossi "has a cute way of moving around the kitchen, even when she makes mistakes. She'll stand there and hem and haw and forget what she was doing, which a lot of people can relate to," the insider further explained.

While Food Network reportedly is determined to get de Rossi signs up for a show with them, DeGeneres is all grouchy and grumpy about the idea. Instead, she rather De Rossi be a stay-at-home wife forever. This is causing tension between the two because De Rossi is starting to think the host is being unfair and "pig-headed."

Gossip Cop however found the new report quite ridiculous and gave out reasons why it is just impossible.

In the first place, why would Ellen DeGeneres, who has been quite vocal about her love for de Rossi since day 1, suddenly be turning against her? Given that this is a bad case of insecurity, there are still many reasons why it could not be true.

Ellen DeGeneres is one of Portia de Rossi's true fans when it comes to cooking. She is the one who takes videos of her wife while having fun and creating magic in the kitchen. There are also no reports of Food Network looking to add more shows at this time or deals going De Rossi's way. New shows are unlikely to be conceptualized at the moment when the world is in the middle of a pandemic.

It can easily be concluded that the report by Globe is made up. Also, even if Ellen's own show ratings are down at the moment, the idea of it being canceled just because of that does not make sense.

