Supermodel Winnie Harlow Gets On HUGE Twitter Fight

Canadian fashion model Winnie Harlow rose to fame during her stint at America's Next Top Model Cycle 21.

Although she was quickly eliminated during the second week, she has become one of the series' most successful models while also being an outspoken activist for the skin disease vitiligo.

The 25-year-old Toronto native has walked in the biggest fashion weeks and has appeared in the covers of famous fashion magazines such as Vogue, Bazaar and Elle. In fact, she has also been included in BBC's 100 Women list.

Aside from editorial and fashion shows, she also starred in Eminem and Sia's "Guts Over Fear" music video, "The One" by JMSN, and "Lemonade" by Beyoncé.

Back in 2015. The 5-foot-9 model won the Role Model award from the Portuguese GQ Men of the Year and Beauty Idol Award from the Gala Spa Awards.

Moreover, the former ANTM contestant reportedly has a net worth of $3 million.

Winnie Harlow Slammed

Despite her success in the modeling industry, however, Harlow is currently under fire for her alleged mean attitude.

This came after marketer and music-industry insider Dimplez Ijeoma accused the Canadian model of being rude during a listening party for singer Teyana Taylor in Beverly Hills.

The IJEOMA Marketing Agency owner took to Twitter to describe the night as "the wildest encounter" with Harlow.

"Had the wildest encounter with @WinnieHarlow... crazy how someone so pretty could be so ugly-as a human being. God bless her," she wrote.

Confused by her social media rant, Harlow replied: "what happened?"

The music industry personality went on and detailed how the model gave off a mean girl vibe.

"Oh, you know ... pushing me out the way as you bulldoze your way to the front of a drink line [and] having your manager call our mutual friend to ask me to take the tweet down. Typical mean-girl BS," she replied.

The Vogue cover girl responded and set the record straight regarding the incident.

My love we were all tipsy, if I passsed you to the bar it wasn’t on purpose, it was an open bar. And I’ve just woken up to this I didn’t have anyone do anything. I apologize if I’ve made you feel a way that was definitely not my intent xx https://t.co/BxkL5hfLjA — ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) June 18, 2020

"My love, we were all tipsy. If I passed you to the bar it wasn't on purpose, it was an open bar," Harlow explained. She also apologized to Ijeoma and explained that it was not her intention.

"I apologize if I've made you feel [that] way. That definitely [was] not my intent."

Winnie Harlow Fires Back At 'Liar'

Even the "Bottom's Up" hitmaker Trey Songz was dragged in the issue, as one of the posts claimed that the singer/songwriter had to deescalate the scene.

Harlow, on the other hand, sent the "Heart Attack" singer a DM on Instagram to get his side of the story. Interestingly, Trey denied "holding back" the 25-year-old model to avoid any commotion.

"Trey Songz had to hold you back from "dragging" me? Neither one of us knows you or what you're talking about, Why lie about this whole thing... stay blessed xx," Harlow furthered.

Netizens had mixed emotion with Harlow's alleged mean-girl persona and pointed out how ungrateful she is with her career.

"They seem to forget who made them famous...which is mind-boggling...lose fans and see what happens...agencies will drop you like a hot potato.." one user wrote.

Another one pointed out that there have been previous rumors about the ANTM alum's bad attitude. "There's been too many stories about Winne Harlow being so fucking rude, its hard for me to not believe this."

