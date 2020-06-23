Brad Pitt Chooses Angelina Jolie AGAIN, Kicks Jennifer Aniston Out! [RUMOR]

Did Brad Pitt change his mind and kick out Jennifer Aniston from his house before going back to Angelina Jolie?

Brad and Jennifer bumped into each other again at the SAG Awards 2020. They even exhibited subtle, flirty gestures that ignited romance rumors afterward.

While it remains unclear whether Brad and Jen are back together, rumors about them quarantining together started to spread online amid the pandemic. There were also claims that the two were trying to get married again and adopt a baby.

However, those tittle-tattle stories started to get more exciting after another report alleged that the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor kicked out Jen from his house to take a break from their alleged relationship.

On June 23, PinkVilla reported that they have sources who confirmed that the two old flames indeed have been quarantining together, though they did not mention when it started. However, Brad reportedly chose to take a break from her due to Jen's "neediness."

"He wants a more low-key, easygoing relationship with the next woman he falls in love with. He doesn't want anyone who's bossy, needy or overly intense," the said source claimed.

Neither Brad nor Jen has addressed any of the aforementioned rumors yet, but these came after Angelina made a shocking revelation about her divorce from the actor.

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie And Jennifer Aniston's Current Relationship

In her interview with Vogue India, the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" actress explained that she decided to divorce Brad for the sake of their six children -- Maddox, Pax, Sahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

"I separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision," Jolie said. "I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds."

Despite their separation, Entertainment Tonight reported that they are in a better place now and that they have become more cooperative when it comes to handling their children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It seems to show they are being far more cooperative and reaching agreements compared to the beginning of the divorce," LA family law attorney Kelly Chang Rickert told Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, the former "Friends" actress is reportedly trying her best not to break her friendship with Brad again, so much so that she is now considering reconciling with Angelina. Jen is also said to have felt upset after her friendship with Brad was put "in queue" since he wants to get closer to Angelina while they co-parent their six children.

Because of this, the actress reportedly expressed her willingness to reach out to Angelina via Brad so she could finally end any misunderstandings between.

According to the same report from Closer, Aniston understands that the parents will always put their children first, but she would also like her relationship with Pitt not to be an issue.

With these actions the three are doing to have better relationships with each other, it is impossible that the rumors about them are something people should be worried about.

