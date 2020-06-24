4 Hair Care Products You Should Have To Keep Hair Loss Minimal

During the pre-coronavirus crisis, most of us are guilty of stressing our hair to its limits by using hot tools like hair iron and curlers, as well as coloring and perming procedures.

As the old saying goes, the crowning glory of a woman is her hair and this means it could make or break our whole look.

Aside from skincare, one of women's obsession is having thick and bouncy hair, and it is evident with the multi-billion dollar industry which includes hair dyes, styling products, wigs, celebrity hairdressers and more.

A study conducted by Harvard Women's Health Watch cited that "hair loss often has a greater impact on women than on men because it's less socially acceptable for them."

In addition, experts also identified the most common causes of hair loss in women, such as age, changes in hormones like menopause, genetics and stress, and poor diet.

With the ongoing pandemic and lockdown, maybe now is the time to indulge in that much-needed self-care and treat our hair with the TLC it deserved before it's too late.

That said, here are affordable hair care products from Amazon to keep hair loss at bay.

Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush, MAXSOFT Scalp Care Brush

First on the list is this shampoo brush with a scalp massager.

Just like our body, our head -- particularly the scalp -- also needs a daily massage to reduce muscle tension. This product also promotes hair growth and even increases the circulation in the scalp.

The Maxsoft manual massager is made from soft thick silicone bristles that stimulate blood flow to the scalp and oil gland. You can use it in dry or wet hair and it is also perfect for that annoying migraine.

PURA D'OR Blue Label Hair Thinning Therapy Biotin Shampoo Vanilla Lavender Scent

Having long, thick hair starts with a healthy scalp.

This mild therapy shampoo has a gentle but effective formulation that targets leading sources of most common thinning hair-related issues. It can be safely used on all hair types -- even to chemically treated locks without stripping the color of your hair.

Aside from this, it also contains a stimulating blend of niacin, argan oil and biotin. It also has natural ingredients that detoxify the scalp and encourage healthy hair, strength and resiliency.

As you may know, biotin is a B vitamin often recommended for hair care. Since deficiency from it can lead to thinning of the hair, experts claim that taking a biotin supplement or using biotin-enriched shampoo and hair products can thicken hair and stimulate hair and nail growth.

Hair Growth Serum

Serums are not just for the face but also for our crowning glory.

This hair oil serum is suitable for all hair types, whether normal, thinning or even chemically-treated hair.

It contains natural and mild ingredients such as ginseng, polygonum multiflorum, old ginger extract, black sesame, ginkgo, Vitamin E, and water to promote hair growth and detoxify the scalp.

Xuanli 2pcs Natural SandalWood Comb Hair Care

Ever heard that too much brushing can damage the hair? It's because of the static electricity on our hairbrush.

According to experts, given that hair and wood have negative electrical charge, wooden combs help our hair to achieve that glossy and smooth look.

This carved comb is made from green sandalwood and even has sandalwood fragrance. This is also perfect as a gift since it comes in a gift box.

READ MORE: Harry Anniversary! 5 Awesome Gifts For Your Potterhead Friend

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles