Meghan Markle TARGETED By British Media -- Owes Her Massive Apology For THIS!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became the subjects of criticisms once again after using a coronet despite no longer being working royals.

After they departed from The Firm, royal watchers have noticed that Prince Harry and Meghan's digital media accounts are still up -- from their Instagram with over 11 million followers and the Sussex Royal website.

Both still contains the word "royal," violating the agreement they made with Queen Elizabeth II before they officially departed in March 2020.

However, they stirred more controversy after they used a crown in one of their communications after Megxit.

The Controversial Letter

Last week, StreetGames shared a copy of the letter they received from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They added how grateful they are for the couple's letter and continued support amid the global crisis.

Although most people applauded the Sussexes for the move, some netizens noticed the crown on the letter and called out the two for still using it.

One person commented, "Still using the logo!! What don't you understand about your walk away from Royal Life? Still want the perks with none of the work?"

"How nice of them to send this out using the symbol they have left behind. Must have leftover stationary," another one wrote before someone added: "Harry walked away from everything Royal, which includes crown logo. Meghan never was Royal."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle NOT Wrong

As the negative feedback spread online, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams come into the defense of Prince Harry and Meghan and emphasized that they are still entitled to use the crown as part of their monogram. This is because the Duke of Sussex is the son of the heir to the throne, Prince Charles.

"I think that the use of Sussexroyal.com, which is still the link to their website, is because they have not yet been able to launch Archewell, their non-profit charitable organization, owing to the pandemic," Fitzwilliams exclusively told Insider.

He added that Meghan, who has been receiving several criticisms before and after her royal life, was also given the privilege to use the crown as soon as she got married to the royal prince.

In February 2020, the royal couple announced that they would no longer use the name Sussex Royal after they stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

"While the Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word royal, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation," their spokesperson said at that time.

They did not mention, though, on whether their official logo would be affected by that decision.

Meanwhile, one Twitter user did some research and found out that all royal family members -- even the non-working ones -- are allowed to use crowns in their monograms.

So I saw some headlines questioning Harry and Meghan's logo on their last letter. So I googled other non working royals and found this. What's the problem with British media? pic.twitter.com/nLxoMmqhCr — Agathe de Lili (@AgathedeLili) June 22, 2020

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank also use a crown logo though they were never considered as working royals.

Meanwhile, Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice, and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also do the same thing.

The British media continuously choose to condemn Meghan even after their exit. Still, the Sussexes supporters believe that they owe the duchess an apology this time for blaming her for something she is still entitled to do.

