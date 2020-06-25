Royal Shock: Queen Elizabeth II CANNOT Be JAILED Ever!

The British royal family is one of the most famous monarchies in the world. Not only do their achievements have caught people's attention, but their rules and regulations have also left people amused.

As the oldest form of government in the United Kingdom, the British monarchy ahs established strict rules which they are required to follow.

While there are sanctions if they break these regulations, there are also laws that they can literally break without facing charges in the end.

Queen Elizabeth II Cannot Be Jailed

As the reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II always needs to act modest and respectful at all times. She also keeps her profile highly respectable even though she enjoys sovereign immunity.

This means that no matter what she does and will do in the future, she cannot be prosecuted or subjected to a civil or criminal investigation. In essence, Her Majesty could become a notorious criminal, and no one could do anything about it.

Despite this advantage, the royal family's official website has emphasized that "although civil and criminal proceedings cannot be taken against the Sovereign as a person under UK law, The Queen is careful to ensure that all her activities in her personal capacity are carried out in strict accordance with the law."

Speed Limit Is A Stranger In The Royal Family

There are a lot of drivers who got in trouble due to overspeeding, but such a rule cannot be applied to the royal family when a police officer is driving their car.

During official royal duties, they are driven by police officers, and they can freely drive as fast or as slow as they want to.

Per The Sun, the Road Traffic Regulation Act allows police, fire, ambulance, and other administration agency vehicles not to follow speed limits. So since the royals are always driven by police escorts while completing royal engagements, their vehicles are exempted from following speed limits regulations.

Queen Elizabeth II Can Drive Without License

One of the perks of being a Queen is that Her Majesty can drive wherever she wants even without availing a driver's license.

At the age of 18, King George VI granted her an honorary commission "as the second subaltern in the ATS to Her Royal Highness Princess Elizabeth." This position allowed Her Majesty to join the Territorial Service which pushed her to take driving lessons during the World War II. Of course, the Queen passed the training two days ahead of time.

Queen Elizabeth II Has Legal Custody To All Family Members

Normal grandparents have to submit documents to the courts if they want to have custody of their grandchildren. However, Queen Elizabeth II is truly different since she automatically has legal custody of all of her descendants and her minor grandchildren.

This means that she could take Archie from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if she would want to.

Royal Family More Powerful Than Information Act

Aside from the aforementioned mind-boggling rules, the British monarchy is also excused from the Freedom of Information Act.

As stated on the royal family's website, the royal household is not a public authority, making them exempt from the FOI Act's provisions.

Because of this, they can do their day-to-day duties while exercising more privacy and preventing people to get detailed information about them -- including their financials.

