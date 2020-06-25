The Holy Grail Of Skincare -- REVEALED!

Since the coronavirus global pandemic put everything on hold, I was one of the many workforces whose job was affected and had to work from home in the meantime. But after working at the comfort of my house (in pajamas and messy bun), I noticed a little change on my skin.

It suddenly felt dry and flaky after staying at home for a couple of months. I would like to believe that it is due to my habitual laziness of keeping up with my usual skincare routine or because of staying indoors almost 24/7 and now lacks vitamin D.

In the hopes of reviving my naturally glowing and healthy skin, I come across this sugar scrub product being raved on different social media platforms. Most of the ladies swear by the product's effectivity and even consider it as the "holy grail" for skincare.

After further research, I was convinced that among other scrubs, the Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub is the best for glowing, whitening, and moisturizing department. So I purchased it and put it to test.

Claims

Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub Amazon Pequi claims to cleanse, exfoliate, hydrate, and treat dry skin simultaneously. It promises to keep your skin soft and moisturized using sugar grains to remove dead skin cells.

This Amazon best-selling scrub also claims to promote skin elasticity, improve complexion, and rejuvenate your natural skin. However, the most raved factor would be its refreshing tropical scent ranging from coconut lime, mocha & coffee bean, passion fruit & guava, pear & chia, pomegranate, tropical mango, and my weapon of choice, amazon pequi.

Ingredients

Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub boasts having organic sheat butter that promotes collagen production to prevent skin drying. It is rich in skin-indulging ingredients like Safflower Seed Oil, Evening Primrose Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Avocado Oil, Macadamia Seed Oil, Orange Oil, and Vitamins. A, C, and E.

Also, did I mention it is paraben-free and free from harmful chemicals?

Scrubbing Experience

The first thing I noticed is the incredible scent. The minute I opened the jar, I was greeted with a pleasant mixture of fruity and flowery fragrance from the Amazon Pequi variant. It was even more aromatic when I started rubbing it on the skin -- instantly feeling refreshed.

Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub has a thick texture enough to remove dry skin without the drying feeling. And unlike other sugar-based scrubs, the product doesn't separate into two parts (scrub and oil) from the jar, so no need to mix it up before use.

But my favorite part of the whole experience is that it leaves a trace amount of oil (but not greasy) on the skin, making it feel moisturized and hydrated throughout the day.

The Verdict

Overall, I would give this product a five-star. Aside from being true to its promise, it is pretty affordable for such a high-quality product. The container was overflowing with the product, so you get more than your money's worth.

READ MORE: The Mamba Mentality: 4 Reasons Why It's Worth The Buy

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles