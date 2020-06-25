Queen Elizabeth II has been leading the royal family for 68 years ow. In fact, she has been named as the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

Over the past years, Her Majesty the Queen has been the solid foundation of The Firm amid the massive blows and controversies that the royal family ha to endure.

Will Queen Elizabeth II Abdicate?

With her long reign, however, speculations on when she will retire also started to surface. There have been rumors that she will be stepping down at the age of 95 and will pass the crown to her eldest son Prince Charles, who is obviously the longest-serving heir apparent.

This was immediately opposed by the Clarence House, emphasizing that the Queen has no plans to quit her role as the head of the monarchy.

"There are no plans for any change in arrangements at the age of 95 - or any other age," a spokesperson revealed to People magazine.

Queen Elizabeth II Preparing Kate Middleton?

Meanwhile, in the latest royal family news, the 94-year-old monarch is rumored to be guiding Duchess Kate to navigate the "trials and tribulations" of The Firm.

The Royal Family Channel noted that Queen Elizabeth II is making sure that the 38-year-old royal mom is prepared for her future role as a queen consort.

"The Queen has led her family through the trials and tribulations of royal life but has been particularly sensitive in guiding the future Queen, who was not born into royalty. Kate, like Queen Elizabeth, has won over the public with her quiet dignity and has shown she can navigate her way through constant media hype with a smile," the report said, per Express.

The official channel of the British monarchy also pointed out that Her Majesty is confident with Kate's ability to represent a traditional and modern monarchy.

"Catherine, who will rise from Duchess to Princess of Wales to Queen Consort at her husband's side, will surely combine tradition with modernity. She is doing a fine job managing life as a duchess and it proved she's ready to stand at William's side as Queen. This is one royal going from strength to strength representing the monarchy."

Prince William And Kate Middleton At The Forefront Of Royal Family

Amid this latest royal family news, it is worth noting that Queen Elizabeth II has ordered the younger members of The Firm to step up their roles after she withdrew from public duties due to the threat of the coronavirus, per Sunday Times.

This is also the Queen's longest absence from official engagements in her 68-year reign.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been at the forefront of the family in addressing the global health crisis. The royal couple has been doing public duties remotely through video conferences with health officials and key workers.

Following this, royal experts praised the immediate action of the Cambridges and how they appeased the Brits during the crisis.

"Kate and William are making sure they're visible, and that's been the case for the royal family since the start of the outbreak. I know, as well as being very visible, William and Kate have been doing an awful lot behind the scenes with their foundation about how to support key workers both in coronavirus and beyond," royal expert Roya Nikkhah told BBC Breakfast.

