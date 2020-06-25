Jennifer Aniston REGRETS Being Rachel Green from 'Friends?'

Jennifer Aniston news: It's hard for people to forget a particular TV show, a movie or a character for years especially if it's a successful one - and thanks to "Friends" success, Jennifer Aniston has become one of Hollywood's most coveted actresses, even after the show ended years ago.

Aniston became the most famous actress in the entire world for playing an iconic sitcom character, Rachel Green.

Rachel Green was every woman's fashion icon and hair icon back in the 90s and early 20s.

And though the role was what helped her reach the stardom she has now, Jennifer Aniston shared a time in her life when Rachel Green consumed her entire life.

The 51-year-old came clean to The Hollywood Reporter on the "Drama Actress Roundtable," and the "Murder Mystery" actress' challenge of prying away her Rachel Green persona after "Friends" peaked popularity.

She admitted that it was difficult to shed the iconic role, explaining, "You exhaust yourself. I mean, I could not get Rachel Green off my back for my life."

"I could not escape Rachel from 'Friends,' and it's on all the time and you're like, 'Stop playing that f*cking show!'"

"Friends" aired for ten seasons from 1994 until 2004, and it wasn't until she landed the leading role in the 2002 movie, "The Good Girl," when she was started to be recognized beyond Rachel Green.

Speaking to Janelle Monáe, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Helena Bonham Carter, and Rose Byrne, Jennifer Aniston revealed that it was the first time she was able to "disappear into someone who wasn't Rachel."

"That was such a relief to me. But I remember the panic that set over me, thinking, 'Oh God, I don't know if I can do this. Maybe they're right.'"

Jennifer Aniston revealed how she panicked on the set, thinking that maybe the film role was not for her and that she'll only be seen as the "girl in the New York apartment with the purple walls."

"I was almost doing it for myself to see if I could do something other than that," she recalled. "And it was terrifying because you're doing it in front of the world."

In the end, Jennifer Aniston just had to break free from Rachel Green, and she did, and also thanked her age because as per the actress, as she grew older, "you just stop giving a crap."

In February, HBO Max announced that there would be a "Friends" reunion.

The entire cast, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc are expected to make a return to Stage 24, the original soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank, California.

Speaking to Variety's "Variety Studio: Actors on Actors," Aniston was joined by 56-year-old Kudrow, who said she was so excited and couldn't wait to do it.

There was no news yet of what the reunion special will show, but both Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow said it would not have a script.

Variety also reported last month that the special episode would "likely" get a fall premiere date.

