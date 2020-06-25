Royal Suffering: Kate Middleton Slapped With HARSH Reality As Next Queen

After three months in quarantine and working from home, Kate Middleton is back in the arena to continue her royal public duties. But as she steps back to the spotlight, the Duchess of Cambridge is said to be facing a mountain of pressure to look perfect.

Last week, Kate resumed her public duties and visited a local garden center near the Cambridges Norfolk home of Anmer Hall.

As a mother-of-three and future Queen consort to the second heir to the throne, Kate is trying her best to juggle all her roles in the most critical period when the people of the United Kingdom are re-examining old institution and their role in the society.

Speaking to People magazine, royal author Sarah Gristwood said that it is normal for Kate to feel the pressure at the moment, and it makes her human.

"Those who know her say there is a real core of strength, and she did set her mind to the job," Gristwood said.

"But at the same time, she'd had to be superhuman not to feel the pressure."

Kate and husband, Prince William, have been feeling the void left by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they stepped down as senior royals earlier this year. Because of this, the 38-year-old Duchess is said to be feeling pressured to meet the public expectations.

"Without Meghan and Harry, there is going to be a phenomenal workload on Catherine and William," an insider said.

"None of the older [generations] can do it all. The pressure is on the two of them."

Stressed And Overwhelmed

The report came after Kate Middleton faced massive scrutiny for a Tatler magazine cover story claiming that the Duchess has never felt more stressed and overwhelmed since the Sussexes left the royal family.

While the U.K. magazine hailed Kate as "Catherine the Great," Tatler claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge has been feeling "burnt out" by the heavy load of responsibilities and multi-tasking as a wife, a mother-of-three, a senior royal, and a future queen.

"Kate is furious about the larger workload. Of course, she's smiling and dressing appropriately, but she doesn't want this. She feels exhausted and trapped," a source told the magazine.

The Kensington Palace immediately responded to the article and said that it "contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentation." The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge demanded Tatler to take down the story and threatened to file a lawsuit if they did otherwise.

Another royal insider explained that Kate "certainly would resent someone saying that she is struggling."

"I can understand why she would feel that is a total misrepresentation of the truth because it really isn't the case. If anything, she is relishing the role more than ever. And she will do it all to the best of her ability," the source added.

READ MORE: Royal Cheaters: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip Haunted By Ugly History

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles