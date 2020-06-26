Bye LA! 'imprisoned' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Might Move To New York

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have only been in Los Angeles for less than 90 days, but the couple is ready to pack their bags to head to the East Coast.

In OK Magazine's July 6, 2020 issue, a tipster told them, "As much as they love Los Angeles, they're starting to really see its limitations, from the time difference to a host of other inconveniences."

"They feel like prisoners sometimes, because if they go outside, they're spotted immediately," the tipster spilled.

After announcing that they were stepping down officially as senior members of the British royal family, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their one-year-old son Archie stayed in a Vancouver Island home, but by the end of March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California, where they are currently renting from pal Tyler Perry's $18 million mansion.

Despite the lush greens and privacy of the 24,500-square-foot dream home, it wasn't enough to make the former actress and the former British army want to stay.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be looking at moving to the Empire State.

"Instead of being cooped up in a gated area, they're leaning toward getting a luxury place in upstate New York or even in the city, where they are plenty of options that would guarantee them safety plus accessibility."

The tipster revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already making inquiries about a few properties.

"They're looking forward to a change of scenery."

The Big Apple may be the perfect location for the couple, as the "Suits" alum has many friends in Manhattan.

It is also where she had her baby shower in 2019.

But New York is said to help cut the travel time when the couple would go back and forth to the UK.

News of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry relocating once again came after a report by Life & Style Weekly that their in-laws, Prince William and Kate Middleton, are headed to Los Angeles in the coming months.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to have plans to visit the Sussexes this summer as the two brothers are slowly getting things back on track.

A source told the publication that after months of Kate, Prince William, and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are tired from being holed up in Anmer Hall and months of working around the clock and homeschooling.

"A vacation is what they need."

Prince Harry moving away from the UK, may have triggered Prince William to extend an olive branch to his younger brother.

"William realized that life is too short to hold a grudge and has come to terms with the fact that Harry was miserable in London."

Despite his initial reaction of anger when his brother announced he was stepping down as a senior member of the royal family, what's essential for the 38-year-old Duke is for his brother to be happy.

The brothers have Kate Middleton to thank for suggesting and organizing the trip, the source revealed.

But if the Cambridges will be visiting the half of The Fab Four in Los Angeles, they won't be staying in the Tuscan-style Beverly Hills mansion with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Cambridge is reportedly eyeing a ranch to rent in the Malibu area for ten days and wants a place close to the ocean.

READ MORE: Sussex Copycats? Prince William, Kate Middleton HOLLYWOOD Bound!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles