Michael Jackson Autopsy: Body Revealed Secrets 11 Years After Death

The death of Michael Jackson rocked the entire globe 11 years ago.

The "Man in the Mirror" hitmaker died on June 25, 2009, after a dose of the powerful anesthetic propofol was injected into his system.

He died by a lethal dose of what Jackson called "milk" done by Dr. Conrad Murray, who was later found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Murray lost his medical license in California, Nevada, and Texas, and up to this day, he maintains his innocence.

The 67-year-old medical professional first told authorities he only gave Michael Jackson 2.5 milliliter of propofol, but test results showed that he received 40 times greater than the normal.

In an interview in 2014, Murray hit back, claiming that his client slash friend was a secret Demerol addict, and he was unaware that the singer was suffering withdrawal from opioids.

"If Michael Jackson were on a propofol infusion or a drip, I would be completely responsible for not monitoring him, but he was not."

Murray continued, "I never knew Michael, who is a friend of mine, was a drug addict. Michael was going through withdrawal, full withdrawal after being on opiates for years and years."

"His medication was stopped abruptly within 48 to 72 hours of his passing. And that night, Michael's insomnia was worse because he was in withdrawal, and I did not know that," he concluded, "Had I been aware of that information, Michael would have been under treatment for withdrawal."

The dose injected into Michael Jackson was enough to knock out a patient undergoing major surgery.

More than a decade later, bizarre and shocking secrets have been revealed in a detailed autopsy at that time.

On its July 6, 2020 issue, Globe Magazine reported that in the 51-page document, the Los Angeles coroners declared that "Propofol is not supposed to be used for insomnia relief."

The document reportedly stated that the King of Pop was covered in tattoos and scars, had pink pigment injected into his lips, numerous needle cuts from injections to satisfy his drug habit, an odd red blotch on his chest and an external catheter.

The "Thriller" star also had "strange bruises" on his knees and leg, and a strange "cut" situated on his back, which was initially believed, could point that his death was a suicide, with different sources telling Globe.

The coroners were also able to find some underlying health conditions of the father of three, including chronic lung inflammation, bronchiolitis, and hemorrhaging in his lungs.

He was 5'9" and weighed 136 pounds at the time of his death.

The drug habits of Michael Jackson were also made clear when the coroners have seen 38 impressions, including 13 punctures on the right side of his neck, arms, and ankles, where he shot mind-hazing medications.

Aside from the propofol, there were also doses of lidocaine, an anesthetic; tranquilizers such as diazepam and nordiazepam; an anti-anxiety called lorazepam; midazolam, a sedative; and ephedrine, which is used for depression and narcolepsy.

On the death anniversary of Michael Jackson, he was remembered by his family members.

His daughter Paris Jackson posted pictures of her dad and captioned it, "Miss and love you every day. Thank you for the magic."

Latoya Jackson, his sister, posted a separate tribute, "To the greatest soul and entertainer in the world! You will always be in our hearts! May you continue to rest in peace."

