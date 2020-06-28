Meghan Markle A Trickster? Royal Family LOSES Hope Of Getting Back Prince Harry From Meg!

It is safe to say that Prince William, Kate Middleton and the rest of the royal family are still not happy with Prince Harry marrying Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan is currently living in Los Angeles after officially stepping down from the monarchy last April. They initially lived in Canada before bolting to Markle's native city, perhaps in hopes of landing various engagements that will allow them to live a financially stable life.

However, it seems like the royal family thinks that it was all Meghan's decision to quit the royal family and move away from the U.K. Moreover, they are even blaming her for changing -- well, manipulating -- Prince Harry into doing what she desires.

In an upcoming new book titled "Royals At War: The Inside Story of Harry and Meghan's Shocking Split With the House of Windsor" by Andy Tillett and Dylan Howard, a source noted that Prince William and wife Kate have labeled Meghan as a "master manipulator" who have treated Prince Harry like a "personal puppet."

The source also noted that the Cambridges and the royal family are now feeling hopeless that they will never be able to get back the old Harry from Meghan, especially since they have moved together in Los Angeles where the prince has no other choice but to lean on his wife.

"They think it's pathetic how Meghan works Harry like her own personal puppet," a source of the book said, per the New York Post. "They've resigned themselves to losing the Harry they once knew for the foreseeable future."

Sure enough, it is worth noting that it's not the first time Meghan has been accused of controlling his husband. In a previous report by Life&Style Mag, a source claimed that royal aides have noticed how the former "Suits" actress was able to get her way with her husband easily.

"But staff have gossiped among themselves about how Harry was totally under Meghan's thumb. When they disagreed on something, all she had to do was pout and he'd let her get her way," the source explained.

For what it's worth, Meghan is an independent woman who has managed to make a name for herself in her own with hard work and dedication. From being a briefcase girl in "Deal or No Deal" to starring in Suits, the 38-year-old Duchess did it all on her own.

With that said, there's no doubt she has a strong personality that might rub people the wrong way. It could be said that what's happening to her and the different personality she has can be compared to Princess Diana, who also often take the spotlight from Prince Charles.

Sure enough, the allegations against her of being a "manipulator" is shocking. Moreover, the fact that the royal family has allegedly lost all hope about Prince Harry makes it even more controversial.

The drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is unlikely to stop anytime soon, especially since all eyes are on them and their official next steps after their royal exit. Nonetheless, all the attention could benefit them as they look to start their financially independent life in L.A.

On the other hand, only time will tell if Prince Harry will still go back to the royal family after his departure.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber's Sexual Assault Accusers In MASSIVE Trouble!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles