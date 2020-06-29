Jeffree Star Cosmetics: 3 Unique Makeup Palettes You Can Get In Amazon

As a makeup enthusiast, you have probably tried every palette out there to find the best companion whenever you want to be camera-ready.

You probably want your eyes to stand out. But in order to make them look more attractive, you must find a product that can perfectly add more depth and dimension for you.

Though there are a variety of palettes you can choose from, Jeffree Star's products are one of the most in-demand out there, thanks to its unique colors and textures.

If you have been thinking of purchasing another great addition to your collection, make sure to have one of these best makeup palettes from Jeffree Star Cosmetics. Oh, and they are all available on Amazon!

Jeffree Star Mini Breaker Eyeshadow Palette

This Mini Breaker Eyeshadow Palette marked JSC's first-ever mini eye shadow palette, and it features nine bright and candy-inspired shades.

For the fans of bright eyeshadows, this palette is the most affordable product that can give you a candy look. Star formulated this with highly coveted ingredients that give you a mix of sweet matte with metallic and duo-chrome shadows.

Furthermore, out of all Star's eyeshadows, this mini breaker is the most special since it has exclusive shades you will not find anywhere, namely Double Scoop, Orange Crush, Foreplay, Oral, Purple Punch, Slice, Bubble Gum, Bite Me and Hot Fudge.

Jeffree Star x Shane Dawson Conspiracy Palette

For a power of two in one, Star and Shane Dawson collaborated to offer you this Conspiracy Palette.

This product has 18 matte, metallic, and foil shades that can make you look so good that will literally "cause a conspiracy."

The palette includes Ranch, My Pills, Tanacon, Diet Root Beer, Just A Theory, Spiraling, Conspiracy, Pig-ment, Food Videos, Trisha, Cheese Dust, Flaming Hot, What's The Tea?, Diet Cola, Not A Fact, Sleep Paralysis, Illuminatea and My Ride's Here.

By adding this to your cart, you are guaranteed to have the most stunning eyes ever!

JEFFREE STAR CREMATED EYESHADOW PALETTE!

Jeffree Star's cremated eyeshadow palette is the most popular -- and most controversial -- makeup palette in the market.

If you have always wanted to achieve those smokey eyes, this cremated palette offers 24 sickening and highly addicting shades that you will surely fall in love with. From pure white diamond shade to the darkest black matte, you can finally recreate an intense, sultry look that is gentle on your skin tone.

Presented on May 16, 2020, this cremated eyeshadow palette also stirred controversy, as it features various mortality and funeral-related references.

Some of the eyeshadow names include "Grave Digger," "The Morgue," and "Casket Ready."

"I have been wearing gothic makeup-that term I know is used very loosely and widely-but in high school [and] I'm going to throw up some pictures here, I was very gothic," Jeffree Star explained. "This is very reminiscent to a palette that I wish I would have during those times.

Though it gained backlash, this is still a must-have, especially if you share the same dreams and visions with Star.

