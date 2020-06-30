Royals At War: Meghan Markle's EXPLOSIVE Book Is A Bombshell

Are you one of those royal-obsessed fans who is always looking for more details and news about the British royal family? Someone who wants to dig deeper and know more beyond the tiara, titles and tradition? Then we have the perfect summer read for you.

Let the award-winning authors Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett give you a VIP pass to the royal family, particularly the tension between the so-called "Royal Fab Four," namely Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan's Shocking Split with the House of Windsor" is a 402-paged book that focuses on the dramatic courtship and marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It promises to give a forensic account to how Harry and Meghan led to their crucial decision to step down as senior royals, making it the biggest royal scandal of the century.

Through the help of interviews from insiders, friends, royal aides, historians and royal watchers, Howard and Tillet digested accounts and events that led Harry to follow the footsteps of King Edward VIII -- who also gave up his royal birthright to protect the woman he loves.

But what makes this book different from other accounts about royals, and why is it worth every dollar?

The Authors

Investigative reported Dylan Howard is one of the most feared journalists in Hollywood. He is known for exposing controversies and scandals involving the biggest names in the entertainment industry like Mel Gibson, Charlie Sheen, Hulk Hugan, O.J Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and more.

He has also proven his expertise in covering the royal family for years after writing the bestselling book "Diana: Case Solved."

On the other hand, Andy Tillett is another fearless journalist that hunts down scoops from Hollywood, royals, and A-listers who are usually on the headlines.

The Bombshell Revelations

"Royals at War" reveals that even during the earlier days of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's dating stage, some members of the royal family were suspicious about Meghan and her intentions. Sources revealed that when the Duchess of Cambridge accompanied Prince Harry to Botswana, she warned him to take things slowly when dating the former "Suits" actress.

The book also divulges how Meghan's pregnancy announcement raised eyebrows within the "higher echelons of the royal family." The royals thought that it was Meghan's move to ensure her connections with the British monarchy.

"Meghan put her foot in it when she decided that it would be the ideal moment to announce that she and Harry were expecting their first child," Howard and Tillett wrote.

"This was a huge social gaffe, even if you were not a Royal - stealing the limelight from Eugenie, who was furious, as was her mother, Sarah."

The Verdict

Overall, we give "Royals at War" a five star because aside from the fact that credible journalists carefully wrote it, it also feels like having a backstage pass to what we see on the news. It provides answers to the questions that royal fans are dying to know, like if Prince Harry ever really healed from Princess Diana's death, what is next for Harry and Meghan, and more.

"Royals At War" is now available and can be ordered through Amazon.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Baby: Queen Elizabeth II, Royals OUTRAGED Over Pregnancy News

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles