Queen Elizabeth Control: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Monitored For Any Royal Blunder

The next few months will be even harder for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, as they have been warned that Queen Elizabeth II will be watching every step they take.

It's been three months since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

The couple has given up their HRH titles to carve a career path on their own as financially-independent individuals.

Currently, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their one-year-old son Archie live in an $18 million rented mansionin Malibu.

They have already introduced their new charity, Archewell Global, but they were forced to postpone the plans for the launch because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said that the Palace is watching and waiting to see what else the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can do, and if there will be royal blunders.

She suggested that bids from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to use their royal connection in the future could trigger a sensitive response from the royal family.

It is worth noting that the 38-year-old former "Suits" star and the 35-year-old red-headed prince had asked Her Majesty to continue using their Sussex Royal brand once their royal careers are put to a halt.

They originally also planned to continue working as representatives of the crown while making their own money.

Unfortunately, Queen Elizabeth II was not having any of it. She doesn't want the couple to make money out of their titles and the monarchy.

"There is a sense of trepidation about the couple going at doing business alone," said the royal expert.

She revealed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are trying to see if they could make some money using their royal connections or "over-commercialization."

"Meghan and Harry are thinking very hard about what they want to do, how they are going to make money."

Nicholl then suggested that the best thing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could do to earn money is public speaking, which they have already done before.

However, the royal expert said they need to be extra careful with what they will publicly discuss.

Though many people will inevitably pay big bucks for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to reveal palace secrets, Nicholl hopes they know that they shouldn't trade family information for all the public to know.

It's not Prince Harry who has given up his royal career to become a normal citizen, as the first one was King Edward VII in 1936.

Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II's son, was also forced to step down from his senior royal duties following his connection to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Sunday Times Royal Correspondent Roya Nikkhah, the 60-year-old will never have a public role ever again for as long as he lives.

Speaking to True Royalty, the correspondent said, "It's not only damaging for his as we've seen. He's gone from being a very senior member of the Royal Family to someone who is going to struggle ever to have a public role again."

Prince Andrew, who is the father of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, is said to have hired a PR firm and is working with a team of lawyers, QC, and another PR who specializes in crisis management.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Regret: Queen Elizabeth II Was Her Greatest Ally Before Megxit

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles