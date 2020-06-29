Meghan Markle Regret: Queen Elizabeth II Was Her Greatest Ally Before Megxit

A new book about the British royal family, "Royals at War," claimed that Queen Elizabeth II was the greatest ally of Meghan Markle before she and Prince Harry quit the royal family.

Produced by investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett, their book claims that the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex was taken under Her Majesty's wing when she joined The Firm.

The authors said that Meghan Markle was even showered with gifts and guidance to ease her new royal role.

An insider told the Howard and Tillett, "Her Majesty has seen it all and could offer the Duchess some helpful advice."

Meghan Markle is the only person who is reportedly allowed to see the Queen, without any invitation.

"Meghan would do well to nurture that relationship and pop over for an occasional cup of tea with the Queen."

As the former "Suits" star has started to take on her royal duties, the 94-year-old monarch even loaned one of her trusted aides to her.

The authors also claimed that Queen Elizabeth II made sure that her aide escorted Meghan Markle when she went on her first engagement after her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

Another insider told the book that Her Majesty had been very supportive of Meghan Markle, and understands every person who marries into the royal family that things are difficult at first.

"The HRH is a reasonable woman and accepts that marrying into the Royal Family isn't easy, and mistakes are going to be made."

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II: The First Meeting

In an excerpt from "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," royal expert Andrew Morton said that Meghan's first encounter with the monarch was the "most important audition of her life."

"No rehearsal, no script, no second takes. This was live and improvised," he wrote.

Though there was an air of tension, it may have gone well because a month later, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were engaged.

It was reported that when Meghan Markle met the Queen of England for the first time, she showed a significant appreciation to the head of the royal family.

During her engagement interview in November 2017, the mother of one said, "To be able to meet her through Harry's lens, not just with his honor and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for his grandmother."

Calling Queen Elizabeth II as "an incredible woman," the Duchess of Sussex further said, "All of those layers have been so important for me so that when I met her, I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her."

Megxit: The Tables Have Turned

However, in January 2020, when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they would give up their royal titles to live a financially independent life away from the UK, Howard and Tillett claimed that Queen Elizabeth II was furious when she learned the news.

Another source told the Howard and Tillett, "They want to become the world's biggest lifestyle brand."

Further, they continued, "If they are allowed to do so, the monarchy as we know it will cease to exist, and a new 'celebrated Royal Family' is about to take over. They want to take their cake and eat it too."

