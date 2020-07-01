Meghan Markle Ally: Duchess' Friend Insulted the Royal Palace?

Meghan Markle has friends who have a very limited view of the Palace. Whether this is her doing or not, this is quite insulting to the royal family.

Even though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry already stepped back from their senior royal positions earlier this year, and striving to make a "financially-independent" life in the United States, one revelation after another about their life back in the UK keep coming out. The same goes with what Meghan Markle allegedly thinks and feels about her "royal stint."

It seems that her friends had their opinions too, and they are not at all, good. One of her friends, who is also said to be her makeup artist during her wedding day, described the royal establishment as one a "one way, one perspective" kind of setting.

Her friend, Daniel Martin, was recently interviewed by Entertainment Tonight and he hinted that Meghan Markle is not suited for the royal life and the problem does not lie with her but with the palace.

He praised Meghan Markle as a person who can be so relatable to so many and "resonated on so many levels." However, she married into "this establishment that was very one way, one perspective," pertaining to the palace.

This may be the reason why Meghan Markle just could not last long in the palace, even though she has all the traits of being one.

This is not the first time someone praised Meghan Markle and in the process, insulted the Palace, and even Queen Elizabeth

Recently, the Queen's former press secretary, Dickie Arbiter shared that Meghan Markle's speech about George Floyd's death would not have happened, if she is still a senior member of the royal family.

Speaking with Newsweek, Mr. Arbiter explained that the speech was highly politicized and it involves voicing out opinions about the internal affairs of not one's own country but of another. There can be a contention that Markle is from the United States anyway, and racism is a problem of the world, not just US. But his point was if Markle is back in the UK and in her royal position, she would have to follow protocols and the speech would be a big no-no.

If one scrutinizes Meghan Markle's friend's statement however, this is hardly surprising. There is no denying that Markle would have to adjust greatly when she joined the royal family. Even Kate Middleton, who is born and raised in the UK, and even had the privilege of studying in a school where Prince William studied, had to adjust a lot when she entered the palace.

Before this statement, it was already clear that Meghan Markle is not the perfect fit for the palace, but it did not have to end with her leaving. She did not even get along with Buckingham Palace staff!

It's not that surprising she would find royal life different and stifling, and that her friends would have the same views. But her leaving should also not be a reflection of the palace. She simply has something else she wants in life, and Prince Harry happens to support that wholeheartedly.

