Divorce What? Kim Kardashian Totally Shuts Down Split Rumors!

In the past few months, Kim Kardashian's relationship with her husband Kanye West has been tested amid the pandemic.

Even before their marriage reached its sixth year, Kanye and Kim experienced hot issues, causing them to reportedly stay on opposite sides of their luxurious home in Los Angeles.

The divorce rumors started when a source of Us Weekly claimed that the KKW Beauty mogul felt like she was the only one who does the parenting and homeschooling of their four kids: 6-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago, and 1-year-old Psalm.

"Kim feels like she needs some space from Kanye," the source said. "She is trying to be a great mom, focus on law school and her work commitments, and it's hard to do all of this without Kanye helping as much as he can."

However, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star held on to Kanye as she debunked all the issues surrounding them.

Kim Quashed Rumors

In May 2020, Kim stopped the rumors from getting out of hand by sharing sweet throwback pictures of them to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary on Instagram.

In the first picture, the KKW Beauty mogul can be seen kissing her husband's cheek. Meanwhile, in the second one, the couple can be seen smiling brightly as the media personality wrapped her arms around the rapper's shoulders.

She also took the chance to show that they are not going to separate by posting a series of photos from their wedding ceremony back on May 24, 2014.

"6 years down; forever to go Until the end," Kim captioned the post.

To further shut down the divorce speculations, Kim started a full Instagram party for Kanye, dedicating multiple posts for him.

During Father's Day, Kim posted a photo of their family to greet the patriarch alongside the caption, "Happy Fathers Day to the best dad!!!! Thank you for making life so much fun! You give our kids the most awesome life! I love you so much!!!"

A few days later, she shared other exclusive snaps of her and Kanye showing their intimacy amid all the split claims.

Furthermore, far from what the previous reports said about Kanye not taking his duties as a father seriously, the 43-year-old rapper did his best on parenting his kids during North's 7th birthday at Wyoming.

Though she discredited all the rumors surrounding them, Kim actually did think of divorcing him once.

In 2019, Kanye became too problematic to the point his wife thought of divorcing him.

In addition, in December 2016, an Us Weekly source claimed that Kim was planning to file fpr divorce from Kanye "when the time is right" following his hospital admission in November that year.

"She's being a supportive wife. She cares about Kanye and feels relieved he's getting the help he needs, but she's felt trapped for a while," the source said before adding that Kim was considering her husband's health status, which was the reason why she did make make a decision yet.

No matter what the future holds for them, Kanye, at least, knows that Kim will not give up on him that easy.

