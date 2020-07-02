4 Sunscreens Worth Your Money: Effective, Water Resistant And Chemical-Free!

Seasons change, and they affect your skin in every way. While you should always take care of your skin no matter what season it is, you should take care of your skin even more during summer since hot weather causes dehydration.

To avoid having a red, itchy, and irritated skin, people use sunscreens for added protection. However, most sunscreens in the market are chemical sunscreens that are both cheap and hazardous. This is because most mineral-based formulations have clear zinc or nano-particle-sized zinc or titanium.

To ensure that you will have nothing but the best for your skin, we listed the best sunscreens that are also water-resistant and chemical-free. They are all available on Amazon, too!

Thinkbaby Safe Sunscreen SPF 50+

Thinkbaby Safe Sunscreen is one of the best in the market. It passed the Whole Foods Premium Care requirements and has been the top-rated product by EWG since its creation in 2010.

Its formulation proves that it deserves all its acknowledgment. Each product is free from chemicals like paraben, oxybenzone, UV chemical absorbers, and more biologically harmful ingredients.

In addition, this can surely protect you throughout the summer season through its highly-effective 50+ SPF. You can also use this when you want to go swimming in the oceans since it has the highest level of water resistance, according to the FDA. Furthermore, it does not harm corals and fishes.

Coppertone Limited Edition ULTRA GUARD SPF 70 Sunscreen Lotion

For 80-minutes, you can be sure that you are protected from UVA/UVB with this sunscreen lotion from Coppertone.

This limited edition ultra-guard sunscreen has SPF 70 and spectrum formula that keep you protected without making your skin feel greasy at all. Your skin will surely stay nourished and hydrated wherever you go since it has Vitamin E and moisturizers.

Whether you are just taking a stroll in the park or watching your favorite sports outside, make sure to feed your skin with this product!

Badger - SPF 30 Clear Zinc Sunscreen Cream

Badger indeed created one of the safest sunscreens yet, as this Clear Zinc Sunscreen cream is hypoallergenic and free from harmful chemicals.

Though it has SPF 30, this will not make you look too white as it automatically blends with your skin with every rub. Your sweat will not also lessen its capacity to safeguard you for 40 minutes, making it one of the best products whenever you are out to swim or jog.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Water Resistant and Non-Greasy Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 100+

Neutrogena Sunscreen Lotion has 100+ of SPF, the greatest among the other products.

With this item, you will surely decrease the risk of skin cancer while defending yourself from other skin problems.

This lightweight sunscreen has a Helioplex, the formula that gives utmost protection. It is also fast-absorbing with its Dry-Touch technology that keeps your skin feeling smooth and soft.

In addition, since it is PABA-free and non-comedogenic, this is suitable for all people who want to have powerful sun protection.

